The team of Xavi in ​​an enthusiastic Camp Nou (84 thousand spectators) dominates the Valladolid of president Ronaldo, in the stands with Laporta, in clear growth

Barça takes shape, and gets points. After the 0-0 against Rayo Vallecano and the 4-1 victory in San Sebastian, Xavi’s team today beat the newly promoted Valladolid of president Ronaldo 4-0, sitting in the stands next to Laporta, who presented himself with a black eye: “Accident domestic “say the official sources. Kounde entered yesterday and immediately started as a right-back. Still the bench for Jordi Alba, owner of the canterano Balde.

Trio wonder — The key, however, is the attack trio: Xavi started with Raphinha on the right and Dembélé on the left of Lewandowski, swapping them around half an hour of the first half and then again at the beginning of the second half. After a Lewandowski cross and a Dembélé post in the 24th minute Raphinha caught Lewandowski at the far post: acrobatic extension and Blaugrana advantage. At 43 ‘the doubling, again from the right: this time it was Dembélé who freed Pedri in the middle of the area: an angled and winning plate. At 20 ‘of the second half the Frenchman’s second assist: a cut for Lewandowski who beat Masip with a touch from Joaquin. The Pole is already the pichichi of La Liga: 4 goals like the “Panda” Borja Iglesias of Betis.

Distractions and enthusiasm — Xavi gave space to Ansu Fati, for now used with a dropper, and the young African was immediately dangerous. Also inside De Jong, Sergi Roberto (for Araujo, with Kounde moved to central) and then Kessie and Ferran Torres. The defensive distractions also came with the big advantage: an excellent save by Ter Stegen on Toni Villa and a rescue on the Kounde line on Oscar Plano. Nothing serious. And in the recovery a great save by Masip on Lewandowski, ball on the crossbar, rebound for Sergi Roberto and goal and empty goal. Barcelona is growing, as is the enthusiasm of the Campo Nou: 83,972 spectators. Inter are warned. See also Leao, a star is blooming. And now it can be worth 50 million

August 28 – 21:53

