A record number of viewers fell in the Admiral Bundesliga on Sunday evening. 63,846 fans came to the six games of the 21st round. That is certain after Sturm Graz and LASK also announced their official numbers on Monday.

This surpassed the previous record for a round since the league reform and increase from ten to twelve teams in 2018. According to Bundesliga information, this was 58,679 spectators who came to the stadiums in February 2020 – i.e. shortly before the start of the pandemic – in the 19th round of the 2019/20 season.

Full houses from Vienna to Graz

Rapid’s home game against WSG Tirol (2-0) was watched by 19,400 fans on Sunday. 18,124 spectators came to the LASK hit at home against leaders Salzburg (0: 2) in the new Raiffeisen Arena in Linz, at Sturm Graz against Austria Vienna (3: 1) there were 15,283. Of course, there were far fewer in the other three games Altach vs. Ried (4,271 spectators), Austria Klagenfurt vs. Hartberg (3,692) and WAC vs. Austria Lustenau (3,076).

In any case, the all-time high in Bundesliga history was out of reach. On April 20, 2008, 83,921 people watched the five games of the penultimate round before the home European Championship 2008. Rapid secured the last championship title so far, Austria Kärnten stayed in the league in a sold-out Wörthersee stadium in Klagenfurt (27,800 spectators).