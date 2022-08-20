A poker to wipe out the doubts related to the farewell of Casemiro, bought by Manchester United for 70 million euros. Real Madrid liquidates the Celta Vigo practice (1-4): a real test of strength of Ancelotti’s team, which, while taking longer than necessary to enter the game against a good opponent, then asserts, at a distance, the its greatest carat. Blancos’ goals are signed by Benzema (penalty), Modric (masterpiece from outside the Croatian, best player in the field), Vinicius and Valverde (counter-attacks in the second half). Useless, for the purpose of the result, the momentary 1-1 of Aspas (always on penalty): the hosts, however, do not disfigure in front of the champions of La Liga and Champions in office, winning 51% of the ball possession. In the final the third penalty of the match, missed by Hazard. Real is thus confirmed at the top of the championship, with full points after two days. For the first midfield of the post Casemiro era Ancelotti relies on Tchouaméni, Camavinga and Modric (all three protagonists of a positive performance): Kroos is also absent, who remained in Madrid for influence.

THE MATCH

—

In defense the rotations continue: from 1 ‘there are Carvajal, Militao, Alaba and Mendy (the new signing Rudiger starts out). In front of the trident is the one made up of Valverde, Benzema and Vinicius (Asensio and Hazard still remain on the bench). In the 4-1-3-2 of Coudet’s Celta Vigo the attacking duo is formed by Aspas and Paciencia. Ready, go and the Blancos immediately unlocked it by taking advantage of a penalty granted at 10 ‘(after a check at the Var) by Tapia’s touch (on a ball from Alaba): Benzema did not make amends from the spot and displaced Marchesin. First goal in this Liga for the French bomber, who in his career scored 12 goals for Celta in 15 league games. Ten minutes later the situation is repeated with reversed parts: Militao’s hand and a powerful (and winning) penalty by Aspas (23 ‘). The Galicians, proactive and combative in front of their audience, risk completing the comeback with Cervi (31 ‘) and then with Paciencia (35’) but to score are the guests: Modric invents the game as a champion and from outside the area, after an oriented dribbling, realizes at the intersection (43 ‘). Before the break, Madrid touches the trio: Tapia saves over Vinicius (45 ‘). The second half begins with an attempt by Paciencia (53 ‘) for the 2-2 at the bottom. Shortly after Modric recovers a ball touched with the arm (judged involuntary because from behind) by Militao: the Croatian invents a vertical filter for Vinicius, who uses all his explosiveness to leave Hugo Mallo behind, then faces Marchesín, puts him to sit and deposit on the net (56 ‘). Celta’s reaction goes through a slightly high header from Aidoo (63 ‘). At 67 ‘there is also room for Madrid’s poker: from Camavinga to Tchouaméni, who starts the counterattack and serves Vinicius: on the Brazilian’s cross Benzema does not arrive but the Uruguayan Valverde, who achieves with a diagonal razor on the far post. The fourth goal breaks Celta’s legs. And at 85 ‘Mallo commits a foul on Rudiger: Benzema renounces the penalty to sell it to Hazard (who has entered a few minutes) but the Belgian is hypnotized by Marchesin. Triple whistle and Real flies to the top of La Liga at 6 (tied with Osasuna and Betis). Celta remain 14th with 1 point. In the next round the Blancos challenge Espanyol, the Celestes against Girona.