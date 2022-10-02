Thanks to the Pole’s goal, triggered by Ansu Fati, the blaugrana enjoy 24 hours from the top of the table, waiting for the Bernabeu match between Real Madrid and Osasuna

Robert Lewandowski had never played at Son Moix, although he has a villa worth 3.5 million euros in Mallorca. From tonight he has another reason to remain tied to the island, because his ninth center in the league (in seven appearances) is enough for Barcelona’s success. Xavi’s team takes little risk and, also due to the extreme compactness of the opponents, never raises the pace. This is confirmed by the fact that he does not shoot more than his opponents even though he has possession of the ball over 70%. A flash of the German is enough for the Catalans to conquer the three points that, while waiting for Real Madrid, are worth the top of the standings.

first half — Xavi launches Ansu Fati for the first time in La Liga, with Lewandowski and Dembelé in the trident, and adapts Balde to the right since Sergi Roberto is still not at his best. Aguirre responds with the usual 5-3-2, with only one change compared to the last round before the break: Baba for Grenier in the middle of the field. Already from the set-up it is assumed that the inertia of the maneuver will be left to Barça, while Mallorca using the physicality of Muriqi will try to raise the center of gravity without going through the dribble. The early stages of the match meet expectations, yet at 12 ‘De Galarreta makes good use of a system of blocks in the area to go and kick from an excellent position but shoot high. The spaces are few for the Blaugrana, but enough for Lewandowski to score: Ansu Fati rewards the in-depth movement of the German who, secluded, returns to the right and lets off an unstoppable shot for the advantage in the 20 ‘. Two minutes later the former Bayern Munich finds himself in front of Rajkovic, opts for an unlikely lob and the goalkeeper neutralizes a threat that could have been far worse. Muriqi and Lee are too low or distant, they phrasing little and Mallorca must find alternative solutions. He does it with Sanchez who breaks through well on the right, sees the insertion at full speed of Costa who launches into a slide, but Ter Stegen raises the wall and saves the Catalans (35 ‘). In the final part of the fraction, the spirits heat up, with Piqué and Christensen being booked within a few minutes. See also Cycle tourism drives the local economy: "Making a system"

the recovery — In this context, the quality of Barcelona makes it possible to limit the initiatives of the opponents through possession, also because Mallorca does not raise the pressure despite having to recover. A noteworthy blaze arrives at the very beginning of the second half, when within a minute before the Kosovar tries to head, then Sanchez relies on a powerful diagonal in the area rejected by Ter Stegen. At game time, Kessié lets himself be enticed by the distance, closes the trajectory too much and the ball ends on the side. Close to the ninetieth, an opportunity on both sides: Raphinha from the edge looks for the position that Rajkovic blocks, on the reversal in front of Lee wedges himself in the area and from a few meters he looks for the far post, but he tightens too much and does not frame the mirror . The result in the end is except, to the satisfaction of Xavi, who in view of the challenge with Inter confirms the best defense of the Liga and Ter Stegen can thus update his unbeaten record in the Spanish league, unsurpassed for over five hundred minutes.

October 1, 2022 (change October 1, 2022 | 23:09)

