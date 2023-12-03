Liga MX: Liguilla at the moment, heading to the semifinals of the Apertura 2023

América and Atlético de San Luis are the first confirmed teams in the semifinals of the Apertura 2023. These two teams will be competing against each other to advance to the final, as they are the best and worst ranked teams still in the competition. Guadalajara and Tigers also have a chance to complete the semifinal lineup, but the tightness of their respective series against Pumas and Puebla leaves room for a potential upset.

The teams that have secured a spot in the semifinals are America, who defeated León 4-2 overall, and Atlético de San Luis, who defeated Monterrey 2-1 overall.

Meanwhile, Chivas and Tigers have an advantage in their respective series, but the outcome will be determined by the return duels on Sunday.

In the quarterfinals, América managed to rescue a tie against León and advance to the semifinals with a 2-0 victory. Atlético de San Luis pulled off a surprise with a 1-0 victory against Monterrey and secured their spot in the semifinals with a 1-1 draw in the second leg.

Chivas held Pumas to a draw but fell short of a victory, while Puebla managed to stand up to one of the most powerful teams in the MX League.

The stage is set for an exciting semifinal lineup, with América and Atlético de San Luis leading the charge. The remaining teams will be determined after the return duels on Sunday. Stay tuned for more updates on the Apertura 2023 semifinals.

Share this: Facebook

X

