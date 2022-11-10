The Blancos redeem the ko with Rayo: 2-1 in Cadiz in the sign of the German. Valencia also smiles as they beat the Sevilla club 3-0 and climbed back in the standings

Real Madrid immediately raises its head after the bad setback of Vallecas and the hint of Blaugrana escape at the top of the La Liga. He does it by fighting tooth and nail, at times in the true sense of the word, because Cadiz decides to play hard without paying too many compliments. Vinicius and Rodrygo in the shade and with tense nerves for an alleged attack with a distant ball. But Militao and Kroos take care of the Andalusians with a goal in each half. Ancelotti’s team thus remains two lengths away from Barça, waiting to return to the field on 31 December, after the World Cup is over.

THESIS NERVES — For the Blancos it was essential not to lose further ground from Barça after the thud at Rayo’s home. That’s why Ancelotti fielded the best he had available for the occasion, net of the unavailability of Benzema and Carvajal. The Emilian coach’s decision was right because, in spite of what the classification might say, the Andalusians turned out to be tough opponents. It took just a few seconds from the kick-off to understand that the guests would have replicated the latest releases, because they decided to attack immediately without sparing forbidden shots. Alejo and Fali took it upon themselves to blow the nerves (not to mention the ankles) of Vinicius and Rodrygo, who in the first 45 ‘spent more energy protesting and arguing with the referee for the excessively benevolent yardstick (towards guests). What infuriated the two Brazilians was above all an alleged attack against the former Santos, who complained of a distant ball shot without obtaining the intervention of the Var room. See also William Hurt, the actor of The Kiss of the Spider Woman, was 71 years old - breaking latest news

GREAT GOAL — Of emotions and opportunities, in truth, very few in the first half, except for a crossbar chipped by Espino in the quarter of an hour (shot from sidereal distance) and the winning header by Militao who broke the balance at 40 ‘on developments of a Kroos placed from the trocar. Ball in the middle and perfect detachment of the Brazilian central just when the Blancos had started to push with more conviction. However, the Blancos had to sweat the three points even in the second half, when Cadiz thought more about playing than hitting. At that juncture, the Madrid team needed a reactive Courtois, who was decisive in the 53rd minute in closing the mirror of the goal to Sobrino on a hole created on the right. But it was about ten minutes, nothing more. The Blancos quickly took over the reins of the game and put the result in the safe in the 70th minute thanks to a real gem from Kroos: right-footed shot from outside the box and ball in the bottom corner to Ledesma’s right. A resounding mistake by Modric with an empty net for the possible 3-0 and, just a minute later, the sudden paw of Lucas Perez, who shortened the distance to 82 by throwing himself on a stray ball to spice up the final. center area. Then a great thrill in the 93rd minute, on a high header from Espino, and the final whistle that gave Ancelotti a smile back.

OK ALSO RING — Speaking of smiles, there is a toothy one also on the flight of Gennaro Gattuso who, after the bittersweet draw in San Sebastian, regains victory after a month with his Valencia. The Bats crush a nervous Betis Sevilla 3-0 in a match that lights up in the last half hour: Gonzalez remedies the second yellow card and leaves the Andalusian guests in ten. Valencia then raises the pressure and spreads: first Almeida, then substitutes Guillamon and Justin Kluivert. For Gattuso, the victory is worth tenth place at 19 points. See also Star Trek: Comes the movie about Gene Roddenberry, the creator of the legendary TV series

