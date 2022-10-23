The Blancos take home their tenth success in eleven days with the signatures of Modric, Lucas Vazquez and Valverde. Lamela’s momentary equalizer at the start of the second half was useless. Ancelotti still sleeps at +6 on Barça

Three more goals and three more points. The music does not change for Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, which continues its run to the top of the La Liga standings by further stretching over Barcelona. Merit of the 3-1 trimmed to Sevilla, which deceives itself just for about twenty minutes before raising the white flag on a deadly one-two by Lucas Vazquez and Valverde. For Ancelotti’s troop it is the tenth success in eleven days, with an advantage over Barça who temporarily returns by six lengths in anticipation of tomorrow night’s match at Camp Nou. Just a mole in the umpteenth perfect Blancos evening, because Valverde is forced to leave the field in recovery due to a blow.

overwhelming power — If Ancelotti had not spared his best men against Elche, imagine against a Sevilla hungry for points and committed to getting back on top. Courtois is back in goal, Mendy on the left and Tchouameni in the middle together with Modric and Kroos. The only weightlessness of Benzema, out of due to fatigue, but the Brazilian couple Vinicius-Rodrygo enough and advances from the top of the 12 goals and 9 assists packaged in the last 15 official matches. It is no coincidence that after just 5 ‘it is really a play by the former Flamengo and break the balance to serve Modric the easiest of scoring: the Brazilian steals the ball from Montiel, attacks the area, disorients two opponents and invents a deadly assist that draws the Croatian alone and free to push the net. Vinicius’s is only the first of a long series of plays which, paired with Rodrygo (also particularly inspired), often send the Andalusian defense upside down. See also Rui Sports:Tuchel holds the cloud and sees the new owner Chelsea urgently need to solve the three crises – yqqlm

twists — Sevilla fails to sting with the former Isco in the position of “false nueve”, while in the phase of non-possession leaves chasms between the departments. There, where the two Brazilians of Ancelotti find fertile ground, with a Vinicius who devours the doubling just before the rest at the end of yet another thrust through the middle. For the guests, however, just a shot towards the poles of Courtois in the first 45 ‘against the nine attempts of the Blancos, absolute masters of the field. The script is identical even at the start of the second half, but at 53 ‘the most classic of twists on the Argentine Montiel-Lamela axis materializes: the first steals the ball on the opponents’ trocar and throws the second on the edge of the offside, the second overtakes Courtois and freezes the Bernabeu. The unpredictable Andalusian draw changes the cards on the table and confuses Ancelotti’s gang, who even risks going under on another Lamela attempt. To rectify the situation, the Emilian coach is forced to field fresh people, from Camavinga to Asensio and Lucas Vazquez. Providential changes, because the Blancos find their legs and strike on a lightning restart at 79 ‘crowned by the Galician winger just entered. And that’s not all, because in the 81st minute Valverde takes the spotlight with a car from the edge that unleashes the applause of the public and pronounces the tenth success of the Madrilenians.

