At the Metropolitano Atletico went down by two goals, then shortened with Hermoso but it was not enough. It is played in a scorching climate with continuous fights on the pitch and Vinicius targeted after the controversy on the eve. Blancos back on top, overtaken Barça

Showdown by Real Madrid, who won the 230th derby with Atletico, recovering the top of the Liga after the momentary overtaking by blaugrana. Ancelotti’s team regulates their rivals with two goals in the first 36 ‘, thanks to Rodrygo and Valverde, then manages and stops the colchonera reaction with some saves from Courtois and a recovery of great substance. The Blancos do not blame the absence of Benzema, out due to injury, and thus remain with full points, giving Ancelotti his second Liga success over Cholo. Simeone’s band closes in numerical inferiority (Hermoso expelled at 90 ‘) and slips to eight points behind their cousins, again first with two points over Barça.

Hot climate — Those that preceded the derby were days full of poisons and controversy, in some cases even over the top. After the “warnings” of Koke addressed to Vincius (wary of exulting with his usual ballets) up to the threats received by the Brazilian himself, it was almost inevitable that the climate on the pitch was hot from the start. In fact, two entrances by Militao and Koke ignite the spirits after just 5 ‘, giving rise to the first squabbles and hints of brawl that will occur several times, with a Vinicius always at the center of the tension. The Metropolitan public does not help, on the contrary. In fact, the explicit request not to throw objects into the field arises several times from the loudspeakers. There where, in the meantime, blancos and colchoneros give each other a hell of a lot, with Koke and Llorente in the role of the bad guys. See also He dies at 15 on the Alagna track: the Vercelli prosecutor opens an investigation for manslaughter

Effectiveness — Then there was the game, however, played at a high pace and with an Atletico not at all wait-and-see as opposed to the latest releases. On the other hand, the ranking (deficient) and the friendly stage imposed on Simeone’s troop a completely different aggression and resourcefulness to redeem the last fool in the Champions League and try to get back on top in the league. Despite a patched-up defense, the Colchoneros actually led the dance thanks to a thick and muscular midfield and created numerous scoring chances, with Courtois engaged five times in the first 45 ‘under the blows of Carrasco and Griezmann. But Real held up without getting upset and, when they decided to sink the shot, they did it in an almost disarming way: on the 18th minute Tchouaméni invented, who catches Rodrygo with a millimeter lob for the counterbalance right of the latter straight. under the intersection, another 18 ‘later it was Valverde’s turn, who reiterated a right of Vinicius on the net rejected by the post after a spectacular triangulation with Modric.

Check — Two flashes and two goals, that was enough for the Blancos to get their hands on the derby. And to say that Atletico tried with determination even in the second half, at times with an intensity even greater than in the first 45 ‘. Nothing to do, however, against an impeccable Madrid behind and good at constantly relieving the rival pressure with the dribble properties and the ball turn. It was no use for the Cholo to increase firepower in the last half hour. The entries of Cunha and Morata for De Paul and a very pale Joao Felix did not scratch the fortino blanco, which faltered only in the 83rd minute on an opponent’s corner kick turned into a goal by Hermoso. The predictable final bedlam, however, ended with the expulsion of Hermoso himself, punished for a quarrel with Ceballos after the yellow card remedied a few minutes earlier. The Blancos were thus able to manage quietly in the recovery, taking home the sixth consecutive success. See also Liga, Real Madrid 3-1 at Osasuna: close title

