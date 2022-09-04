First goal in the league for the former Leeds, the increasingly leading Polish star with a masterpiece goal. For the hosts it is the worst start in over forty years

Rapinha’s first goal and a Lewandowski masterpiece in the first half, then the icing on the cake that bears the signature of Eric Garcia. Barcelona won 3-0 at Sevilla, who after four days are still standing at 1 point in the standings: such a disappointing start for the Andalusians has not been recorded for over forty years.

The formations — Xavi deploys Raphinha and Dembelé on either side of Lewandowski. Ferran Torres and Kessie start from the bench, making room for the usual Pedri-Busquest-Gavi trio in midfield. Koundé is also the owner, who moved from Sevilla to Barça in the last transfer market session. Lopetegui responds with the trident made up of Lamela, En-Nesyri and Isco, preferred to the former “Italians” Suso and Papu Gomez.

Goal machine — Sevilla started off on the right foot and at 12 ‘went ahead with Lamela, who was however offside. Two minutes pass and Acuna kicks to the side, then the Blaugrana strikers are unleashed. Raphinha scrapes in the right lane, Lewa runs away from the central players, Dembelé sometimes exaggerates but is still difficult to hold back. At 21 ‘Lewandowski overtook the goalkeeper with a lob: Fernando saves on the line, then Raphinha heads back and finds his first goal in La Liga. The former Leeds is looking for an encore with a left-handed “Robben-style”, but in the end the spotlight is all for Lewandowski: Koundé catches the Pole with a cross of applause, the central Sevilla fall asleep and the striker is unleashed. Chest and right stop at the corner. See also Spain's big squad: Barcelona's 17-year-old player was selected for Real Madrid and was "forgotten" |

Super Koundé — Back on the pitch, the music is the same. Lamela kicks badly on a couple of occasions, Koundé serves Garcia a ball that is only to be pushed into the net: second assist for the Frenchman, 0-3 for Barcelona. Lopetegui wants a reaction and sends the newly arrived Dolberg to the field in place of En-Nesyri, booed by his fans. At 62 ‘Bono opposes Lewandowski, who tries to sign the Catalan poker in a split. Suso and Papu Gomez also enter Sevilla, who in the 71st minute warms up the right with a shot from distance. Barcelona continues to push, Xavi sends De Jong and Fati on the field who try, unsuccessfully, to put the stamp on the scoresheet.

