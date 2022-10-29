Second defeat in a row for the hosts, anxious for Cavani who went out due to injury. Xavi raises his head after the defeat against Bayern Munich, which cost him the elimination from the Champions League

It was supposed to be the turning point for both of them, but it is only for Barcelona. Lewandowski wears the usual uniform from hombre del partido, in full recovery he extinguishes the enthusiasm of Mestalla and sinks the Valencia of Gennaro Gattuso, who has to deal with both the second defeat in a row that extends the streak of games without a win (four) both with Cavani’s injury. Overall, a deserved result for the Catalans, decidedly more dangerous even if very approximate in the conclusion. In any case, Xavi holds on to the result, to immediately begin to dissolve the disappointment of elimination from the group stage in the Champions League; there will be time for other adjustments.

atmosphere — The climate is hot, the stadium is packed in every order of place and with about 45,000 admissions it sets the record for attendance in the post-Covid period. Gattuso recovers Comert in the center of the defense and re-proposes Foulquier – a low winger – on the line of the three midfielders, with the usual Cavani leading the attack. Xavi responds with the trident made up of Ansu Fati, Lewandowski and Dembelé; Jordi Alba, the great ex of the match, also on the field from the first minute. Speaking of players who wore both shirts, before the start smiles and applause to pay homage to David Villa, who hands over the celebratory shirt to the Valencia captain Gaya for 300 appearances and symbolically beats the kick-off. A tribute that was originally scheduled for February 29, 2020 and that the outbreak of the pandemic forced to postpone. See also Giampiero Ventrone, historic Juventus athletic trainer, has died

the first half — Right from the start, it’s clear how teams build the game differently. Barcelona also takes advantage of Ter Stegen’s technique in long balls when the pressure becomes too suffocating, Valencia remain more anchored to the start from the bottom. At 3 ‘, however, an unfortunate pass by Mamardashvili favors De Jong, the Dutchman gives in to Ansu Fati who is not quick to create the space to finish and is promptly closed by Paulista and Correia. Ten minutes later, the best chance of the match for the Catalans: Pedri rewards the cut by Ansu Fati, who opts for the dig but the Georgian goalkeeper puts his face to it, literally, to reject the outgoing shot. At 18 ‘Gattuso loses Edinson Cavani, struggling with the usual aches in his ankle. The Uruguayan had already shown some discomfort, removing a bandage on the sideline shortly before; in place of him Marcos Andre. In the second part, Xavi’s team grows. Ansu Fati sees a goal canceled for his offside start on the touch of Lewandowski (23 ‘), while the Pole cherishes the idea of ​​scoring on the providential save of Gaya (36’) and especially when he hits the post with a massive deadlift at 43 ‘. At the end of the fraction tense stories between Andre and Balde, also worth noting a dangerous header by Paulista from a corner kick and Eric Garcia’s exit due to injury for Marcos Alonso, who is placed in the center of the four-way line.

the recovery — On returning from the locker rooms there is a much more convincing Valencia. This is confirmed by the fact that in the 50th minute he seems to take the lead: on the apparently harmless cross of Correia, Andre pierces the deviation and on the far post Lino appears and puts in Ter Stegen. However, the central striker touched the ball with his hand, which the Var does not escape: goal canceled, therefore, after the referee’s on-field review. Shortly after, Ansu Fati does not frame the door at the end of a good acceleration on the left. It is the last play of one of the most proactive in the Barça home: Xavi removes him, Dembelé and Busquets and inserts Torres, Gavi and Raphinha in search of the shock. Indeed, by changing the wings, something gains in liveliness. Perhaps the guests would also find the advantage in the 66th minute, were it not for another miraculous intervention by Gaya that anticipates Raphinha ready to support the net. Other injuries forced the two coaches to resort to substitutions, with Kounde and Correia leaving the field prematurely due to physical problems. At 83 ‘Lewandowski receives in the area, he does not trust the left but the return on the right is defective and the conclusion is lopsided. A round of hands and the former Bayern is forgiven by serving a ball only to be pushed into the goal by Ferran Torres, who clears sensationally, with Raphinha who fails in the tap-in. Just when the draw seems the only plausible outcome, Lewandowski silences the Mestalla. At the third of six minutes of recovery, Raphinha crosses in the center, inexplicably the marking on the Pole is soft and the former Bayern scores the goal that is worth three points and at least partially dissolves the negativity of the last period. The disappointment among the Valencia players is rampant, the final is incandescent for a push by Foulquier to the man who decided the match. The last seconds are just a scuffle, the turning point is towards Barcelona. See also Milan thud in Florence, beaten 4-3 by the viola

