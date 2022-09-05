After two narrow defeats, against Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid, the victory arrives that sweeps away the first discontent. In addition to the former Rossoneri, Lato, Lino, Nico and Duro are also on the net

An overflowing Valencia the one who beat Getafe 5-1 in the evening (their third defeat in four days). Gattuso knew very well that he could not afford another misstep that would put him and Valencia in an uncomfortable situation after their two recent defeats against Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid, despite having matured after good performances.

the match — While waiting to see the “Matador” Cavani at work, Gattuso deploys Marcos Andre at the center of the attack with Castillejo and Lino to complete the offensive department. The game was unlocked by full-back Lato, after only 7 ‘with a shot at the edge of the area that ended at the intersection of posts. The doubling comes seven minutes later with Lino who from two steps pierces the innocent Soria, who instead of blame has, and many, on Castillejo’s 3-0, good at intercepting a wrong pass from the goalkeeper of Getafe.

the recovery — In the second half the game remains one-sided, in the 65th minute the 4-0 comes from a corner kick where Nico is good at hitting his head anticipating everyone. Two minutes later, with Getafe in total confusion, Hugo Duro scores the 5-0 goal after a good personal action. Sosa’s splendid flying goal is useless. In the end, a red card on each side, both for a double yellow card, first for Moriba from Valencia, then Arambarri. See also 57 minutes and 31 seconds!New record for men's half marathon in Lisbon, another amazing result

