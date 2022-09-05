Home Estero Liga, Valencia-Getafe 5-1: second victory for Gattuso
EsteroSports

Liga, Valencia-Getafe 5-1: second victory for Gattuso

by admin
Liga, Valencia-Getafe 5-1: second victory for Gattuso

After two narrow defeats, against Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid, the victory arrives that sweeps away the first discontent. In addition to the former Rossoneri, Lato, Lino, Nico and Duro are also on the net

An overflowing Valencia the one who beat Getafe 5-1 in the evening (their third defeat in four days). Gattuso knew very well that he could not afford another misstep that would put him and Valencia in an uncomfortable situation after their two recent defeats against Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid, despite having matured after good performances.

the match

While waiting to see the “Matador” Cavani at work, Gattuso deploys Marcos Andre at the center of the attack with Castillejo and Lino to complete the offensive department. The game was unlocked by full-back Lato, after only 7 ‘with a shot at the edge of the area that ended at the intersection of posts. The doubling comes seven minutes later with Lino who from two steps pierces the innocent Soria, who instead of blame has, and many, on Castillejo’s 3-0, good at intercepting a wrong pass from the goalkeeper of Getafe.

the recovery

In the second half the game remains one-sided, in the 65th minute the 4-0 comes from a corner kick where Nico is good at hitting his head anticipating everyone. Two minutes later, with Getafe in total confusion, Hugo Duro scores the 5-0 goal after a good personal action. Sosa’s splendid flying goal is useless. In the end, a red card on each side, both for a double yellow card, first for Moriba from Valencia, then Arambarri.

See also  57 minutes and 31 seconds!New record for men's half marathon in Lisbon, another amazing result

September 4, 2022 (change September 4, 2022 | 23:27)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Udinese-Roma 4-0: goals from Udogie, Samardzic, Pereyra and...

2022 China National Go Team Trial Tournament starts...

Mourinho, is the worst defeat in Serie A:...

Arteta: Disappointed in losing to Manchester United, but...

Proven System Shock: on the trail of BioShock

Men’s Basketball European Cup Day 4: Spain upsets...

Dead Island 2 proven: return from the underworld

Rome, what a shock. Milan: this Leao reminds...

Udinese-Rome | Sottil’s words: “We want to create...

1-0 Arsenal!Manchester United’s dream debut, Anthony scored, Cristiano...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy