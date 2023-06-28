Light bills, slight increase in the third quarter: Arera data

Electricity bill for the standard family in protection substantially unchanged (+0.4%) in the third quarter of 2023. For the next quarter, according to what was communicated by Area, the strengthening of the electricity and gas social bonuses for families with the ISEE level is confirmed up to 15,000 euros (30,000 euros for large families), as envisaged by the Government in the decree approved at the meeting of the Council of Ministers on 27 June. Intervention that joins those relating to gas, with the confirmation of the zeroing of general charges and the VAT reduction to 5%, as well as for heat and district heating management.

The prices of raw materials appear to have relatively stabilized in the first half of 2023, after the strong growth recorded in 2022. The performance of the energy markets saw wholesale gas prices drop sharply in the current quarter, thanks to a abundant compared to the demand, which made it possible to reach a level of European storages of over 70% of capacity. However, the drop in prices stopped in June, also due to some critical issues due to the unavailability of some Norwegian production infrastructures. For the summer quarter, even if there are no particular tensions in the European market, the increase in temperatures and the consequent increase in demand could lead to a rise in prices, especially if the demand for LNG from the two main Asian importers (China and Japan) were to show signs of strong recovery.

In this context, in the second quarter of 2023, despite a sustained CO2 price, wholesale electricity prices (Pun) also moved downwards: recording, based on preliminary data, a drop of 27% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Current forecasts point to substantial price stability for the third quarter of 2023. In terms of final effects, spending on the standard household in the rolling year (between 1 October 2022 and 30 September 2023) will be around 1,150 euros, +7.3% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (October 1, 2021- September 30, 2022).

