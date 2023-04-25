Light up the Passionate Asian Games theme light show last night-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Daily Business Daily News Recently, the Hangzhou Asian Games delegation meeting will be held in Hangzhou. The light show of Qianjiang New City, which has been upgraded and returned, will also be staged with the theme of the Asian Games. The lights on the buildings are brilliant, and the waves of the river complement each other. The lights are used to lighten the passion and create a strong atmosphere of the Asian Games.

Yesterday, the reporter learned from the Hangzhou City Appearance and Landscape Development Center that the Asian Games theme light show will be held at 19:30 and 20:30 on the evening of April 24th, 26th and 27th, and at 20:30 and 21:15 on the evening of the 25th. Each will play a themed film with Asian Games elements.

This Asian Games themed light show is divided into three chapters: “Running a city well will improve a city”, “Strive for the new era and work towards the future”, “I love Hangzhou and contribute to the Asian Games”.

In the chapter “Running a city well will improve a city”, the Asian Games mascots Cong Cong, Lian Lian and Chen Chen appear on the buildings under the colorful background, and the core graphic of the Asian Games “moisturizing” keeps undulating and surging, connecting the buildings on both sides of the strait It forms a huge light and shadow beauty, showing the unique temperament and profound cultural heritage of Jiangnan.

In the chapter of “Forge ahead in the new era and concentrically to the future”, the Hangzhou cultural context logo and the Asian Games venues appear one after another, vividly interpreting Hangzhou’s yearning for the Asian Games as the host, the pursuit of sportsmanship, and the anticipation of welcoming the Asian Games.

In the chapter of “I Love Hangzhou and Dedicate to the Asian Games”, the figure of every ordinary person who is dedicated to his duties and silently contributes in the light and shadow dances in the light and shadow, showing the good atmosphere of sharing, co-construction and participation of the whole people in the Asian Games.

It is understood that the best place to watch the light show is the main balcony of the city balcony of Qianjiang New City, and the best viewing spots for the panoramic view are the Olympic Sports Expo City and Qianjiang Century City on the south bank of the Qiantang River.

In addition to the light show, there will also be a wonderful drone show this week. Hundreds of drones are performing over the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium. Various Asian Games elements light up our eager anticipation for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The drone show time is tonight (April 25th) 21:00-21:15, April 27th 19:30-19:45. The themes are Hangzhou Asian Games Delegation Heads Meeting and Asian Games Ten Cities Tour.

What needs to be reminded is that in case of heavy fog, strong wind, moderate rain, light rain and other unsuitable weather conditions, it may be canceled, and the actual performance shall prevail.