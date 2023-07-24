Lignano Sabbiadoro is a more than famous seaside resort: hotels, nightlife, bathing establishments and organized beaches, but in the surroundings there is a whole natural world to discover and we have done it with an excursion by bike and boat to Marano Lagunare and then in the amazing Nature Reserve of the Foci dello Stella. It seems to sailing the Mekong, but it’s much less boring. Here’s how to do the itinerary from Lignano to Marano and back, first by bicycle, then with a small boat.

Lignano Sabbiadoro and surroundings, excursion by bike and boat to Marano

From Lignano Sabbiadoro to Marano runs a cycle path of about 38 km. It develops on dirt roads for about 95%, and very little asphalt. It is a path that crosses the Stella river cycle path, the Adria Bike (one thousand km from Mount Triglav in Slovenia to Ravenna) and the Via Romea (2200 km from Stade in Germany to Rome). The difference in height of the Lignano Marano cycle path is almost zero and is therefore a road suitable for everyone, including children. You walk in about 3 hours going at a slow pace: it is a flat route (we are in a lagoon), which skirts the beaches of the western area of ​​the basin which extends between Lignano and Grado.

Lignano Marano cycle path

On this cycle path, built in recent years and well signposted, you will come across embankments, vineyards planted with prosecco, beaches populated by herons and egrets, well-preserved votive chapels, avenues between rows of cypresses, buildings dating back to the reclamation of the 1930s, villages (Precenicco, Palazzolo dello Stella). And the Muzzana wood, one of the few remaining stretches of the enormous green expanse that covered the Po valley in ancient times. It seems to you that you are a little in certain areas of Tuscany, a little in the Camargue, a little in the Po Delta.

In the photo of the bike route map from Lignano Sabbiadoro, is the dark green path, which then crosses the orange one; the brown layout is the one related to the boat trip from Marano to Lignano. We did it in trekking bike, which is perhaps the most suitable and light means. Mountain bikes or gravel bikes are also fine; those who are less trained can choose one ebikes. Bikes can be rented and returned in Lignano. This excursion is also part of the cycle of free excursions that Lignano organizes every summer, accompanied by expert guides. There are in the locality over 30 km of cycle paths which also cover the entire promenade and the pine forest; while in the surroundings there are paths for two wheels that allow you to explore the lagoon in all its extension.

Marano Lagoon

The cycle path ends in Marano Lagunare, which is a town worth knowing. It’s a an ancient fishing village that has always been self-sufficient, which has been able to renew itself without losing its soul. Which is substantially rebellious: Marano is part of Friuli-Venezia Giulia but the heart of the Maranesi is in Veneto, and the dialect too; belonging to the Republic of the Serenissima is still felt, so much so that some laws that are rooted in the past are still considered valid, such as the one that states that ‘everything that is sea belongs to Marano’.

In short, a place to explore, walking or cycling between the historic center with its restaurants and the marina, crowded with boats that come and go loaded with freshly caught fish. Do not miss an aperitif based on cicchetti of fish, or a mixed fried, which is part of the local DNA.

Marano Lignano by boat

From Marano we take a small boat, loading the bikes on it, and we begin the navigation of the lagoon, in the direction of Lignano. The route can also be done in the opposite direction Lignano-Marano. You enter another world, where silence, nature and visions take over. After a short stretch where we see colonies of swans and mullet jumping out of the water, we enter the Foci dello Stella Nature Reserve, a protected area of ​​1400 hectares, the realm of that land in between which is the lagoon. Here water and earth mix, but fresh and brackish water also mix, giving life to a unique environment for traditions, fauna, flora and biodiversity.

Marano lagoon and the huts

The Riserva dello Stella is an absolute surprise, an experience that is worth the trip and makes you feel like an explorer from another era. You go from the Camargue-style panorama to the sensation of descending a Southeast Asian river, such as the Mekong. They will be the suggestions of Apocalypse Now, but what you see between the coves, the natural canals and the hundreds of small islands takes us back there, especially also for the casoni, the ancient houses of Maranese fishermen, made of marsh reeds and with high sloping roofs. They really create an Indochina mood, but they are Maranese more than ever.

There are 45 of them in the area, of which 16 concentrate here; toAbandoned after the advent of motor boats, in recent years they have been restructured by concessionaires (they are given in usufruct for 99 years and 1 day to the families of local fishermen), who use them to come and have fun with friends. Never houses are to be considered a kind of national heritage, there is no other place in Europe to have such an experience.

Some huts can be visited, just ask at the small port of Marano.

Marano Lagunare nature reserve

Along the banks various species of birds nest undisturbed, such as the ox guard, the egret, the cormorant, hundreds of swans and 5 species of herons, including the rare purple heron that managed to find a suitable environment to reproduce. In winter you can also see flamingos.

They fly on the surface of the water to catch lagoon fish, free from the nuisance of large boats and jet skis, which cannot arrive here.

Continuing backwards inside the Stella, the ‘scales’ meet, structures for fishing in the river which consist of large suspended nets which are continuously lowered into the water to collect the catch. At the Bepi’s balance, converted into a place for sustainable fish tourism, you can eat the freshly picked fish directly, ordering a mixed fry at the food track.

Photo Martino De Mori, Claudia Torresani

