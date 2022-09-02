Paris downloads so many unwanted ones. For Icardi it is not yet done. In Marseille Sanchez and Veretout, Lacazette and Tolisso return to Lyon

This time no sensational shots. The PSG has paid attention to the point, in line with the new philosophy of sweat and zero sequins. And so the emir’s club focused on dismantling the redundancies. More than twenty were put at the door. For Navas, however, we will talk about it again in January. For Icardi, near Galatasaray, there is time until Thursday. While inbound only targeted reinforcements. The most striking name? Vitinha, a nice discovery for Galtier, who succeeded Pochettino on the bench. After 5 rounds of Ligue 1, PSG is first but with Marseille who moved with cunning, seducing the former Nerazzurri Sanchez. Lyon, on the other hand, became nostalgic, bringing home the illustrious former Lacazette and Tolisso.

Everybody out — Also cornered by financial fair play, the PSG has dumped almost all the undesirables. Who on loan, who outright. Among the main players, from free agent Di Maria, to Juve, like Paredes, but on loan. In Rome, Wijnaldum, Diallo at Leipzig, Kehrer at West Ham, Draxler at Benfica, Gueye at Everton, Herrera at Athletic Bilbao, Dagba at Strasbourg, the Italian Franchi at Burnley, Kurzawa at Fulham, despite the 0 ‘in championship last season. Among the youngsters Xavi Simons at PSV is already the youngest player with the earliest goal after 4 rounds. Kalimuendo, on the other hand, is the most profitable: Rennes paid 20 million for him. Navas, on the other hand, continues to be Donnarumma’s deputy, but probably greetings in January. Until the 8th we work to bring Icardi to Galatasaray. And there is room for Rafinha on the still open markets (Turkey, Greece, Portugal). See also Tourist Trophy, 72 years ago the first "world" time

props — No star in entry, but Vitinha, who PSG paid 41.5 million at Porto, and has already settled alongside Verratti. In the median here is Fabian Ruiz, from Napoli for 23 million; Renato Sanches of Lilla, who liked Milan, cost 15. And 22 million, Carlos Soler, from Valencia. If PSG tried to the last for Skriniar, in defense the new name is Mukiele, paid 16 million to Leipzig. And in attack from Reims he landed on loan, but with a ransom at 36 million, Ekitike.

The others — Marseille, on the other hand, did not spend anything for Sanchez, who was released from Inter. The Chilean has to lead Tudor’s team, who took over from Sampaoli, in the Champions League. Strategic is the inclusion in the median of Veretout, from Roma for 11 million, and in the range of the national team Clauss, from Lens for 8. Prestigious loans from Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) and Bailly (United). Lyon, after the flop vintage, starts again with the former pupils of the training center, Lacazette, at the end of the contract from Arsenal, and Tolisso, freed from Bayern Munich. The surprise is Lepenant, which cost 6 million (Caen) but already precious in a midfield abandoned by Paquetà, who migrated to West Ham for 61.5 million. In Nice, Mattia Viti is already making room, taken from Empoli for 11 million.

September 2, 2022 (change September 2, 2022 | 09:35)

