At 4:00 on January 16th, Beijing time (21:00 local time in France), the focus of the 19th round of the 2022/23 Ligue 1 season began. Paris Saint-Germain lost 0-1 away to Rennes. The only goal in the field.

Paris has 3 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses against Rennes in the last 6 times. In this game, Messi and Neymar started the game, and Mbappé was on standby.

In the 28th minute, Trufer made a pass from the left, and Muyinga shot in front of the goal and was saved by Donnarumma. In the 33rd minute, Rennes took a free kick on the right side of the penalty area, Mayer directly attacked the goal, and the ball was saved by Donnarumma.

In the 39th minute, Guiri made a long shot from the top of the arc, and the ball was saved by Donnarumma again. In the first half, the two sides scored a goalless draw.

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 56th minute, Mbappe replaced Ekitik.In the 64th minute, Rennes took the lead in scoring. Truffel dunked Ashraf on the left and then made an inverted triangle pass. Hamari Traore scored with a low shot. Rennes led Paris 1-0!In the 69th minute, Paris missed a good opportunity. Ramos made a long pass from the backcourt. Mbappe got the ball and advanced to form a single-handedly, but his shot was high.

Traore scored

Mbappe misses

In the end, Paris lost 0-1 to Rennes in the away game, still leading Lens by 3 points and leading the standings.

(God of battle)

