At 23:00 on the evening of September 10th, Beijing time, the 7th round of the 22/23 season Ligue 1 will continue. At the Parc des Princes, the defending champion Paris Saint-Germain beat Brest 1-0 at home. Messi assisted Neymar and scored the only goal of the game. Messi once hit the post once, and Donnarumma saved him. Limani took the penalty kick and Kimpembe left the field due to injury.

The game was played in light rain, Sanches was sidelined due to injury, and Sergio Rico was not selected for technical reasons. In the 5th minute, Messi made a cross from the left corner, and Pereira nodded the ball in front of the goal and was blocked by the defender with his face. In 11 minutes, Messi picked a pass from the middle, and Neymar stabbed his left foot from the left side of the penalty area and shot the side net. In 13 minutes, Messi picked a pass from the middle, Bernat knocked offside on the left side of the penalty area, and Mbappe made a strong push with his left foot over the crossbar. In the 17th minute, Slimani shot with his right foot from the top of the penalty area, and Donnarumma responded quickly and saved the ball. In 20 minutes, Bernat made a pass from the bottom line from the left and was cleared. Messi stopped the ball in the chest near the penalty spot and shot with his left foot. The ball was blocked by Mbappe.

In 25 minutes, Messi made a straight pass through the crotch, and Herrell shoveled Neymar, who was going to be single-handedly, from behind. The referee first sent him off with a red card. VAR ruled that Neymar was slightly offside, and the referee cancelled the red card.In 30 minutes, Messi picked a pass from the midfield, and after Neymar stopped the ball on the left side of the penalty area, he scored with his left foot from a small angle. 1-0, Paris opened the scoring!In 34 minutes, Messi made a direct pass from the middle, and Mbappe pushed the right foot from the left side of the penalty area to shoot the center back. In 40 minutes, Neymar pulled Lismelou and was warned by a yellow card. 4 minutes later, Neymar made a direct pass from the middle. Messi’s low left foot shot near the penalty spot was blocked by goalkeeper Bizot with his leg. In 45 minutes, Neymar made a direct pass from the middle, and Mbappe scored a low shot with his right foot from the middle of the penalty area, but it was offside. In the 2nd minute of stoppage time in the first half, Messi and Neymar made consecutive direct passes. Mbappe made a single shot with his left foot from the left side of the penalty area, and Bizot flew to save the ball.

Less than a minute into the second half, Chardone pulled Mbappe and was given a yellow card. In the 50th minute, Mbappe made a cross from the left, and Messi headed the ball from the middle of the penalty area and hit the left post. In 58 minutes, Messi and Neymar made consecutive direct passes, and Mbappe shot a low left foot from the left side of the penalty area and passed the sliding door in the far corner. Paris replaced Verratti with Fabian Luis. Fabian Luis made his Paris career debut. In 69 minutes, Messi’s left-footed shot from the middle of the penalty area was thrown. In the 70th minute, Kim Pembe brought down Fadiga behind the penalty area and was given a yellow card and a penalty kick. Slimani pushed a right-footed shot to the lower right corner of the goal, and Donnarumma flew with one hand to save the ball.

In 73 minutes, Raj made a strong shot with his right foot from the top of the penalty area and shot over the crossbar. After 3 minutes, Brassier’s left foot shot from the left side of the penalty area was thrown. In the 77th minute, Pereira kicked someone and was warned by a yellow card. Paris replaced Neymar, Mbappe and Bernat with Sarabia, Ekitik and Nuno Mendes. In the 85th minute, Vitinha shot with his right foot in the penalty area, and the ball bounced and slid past. In the 88th minute, Saravia made a cross from the left corner, and Maquinhos headed the ball in front of the small penalty area in the middle and passed the goal. In stoppage time, Kim Pembe left the field due to injury. As the substitution quota was used up, there were only 10 people on the field in Paris.

Lineup for both sides

Paris Saint-Germain (3-4-2-1): 99-Donnarumma/4-Ramos, 15-Pereira, 3-Kimpembe/2-Ashraf, 17-Vitigna (87’5-Marquinhos), 6-Verratti (62’8-Fabian-Louis), 14-Bernat (78’25-Nuno-Mendez)/30-Messi , 10-Neymar (78’19-Saravia)/7-Mbappe (78’44-Ekitik)

Brest (5-3-2): 40-Bizote/99-Fadiga(71’21-Uronin), 2-Dufann, 5-Chardone, 23-Herrell(62′ 4-Dari), 3-Blassier/45-Camara (62’8-Magnetti), 20-Lismelou (72’29-Lagi), 7-Berkebra (88’14-Cardona)/9-Honolat, 13-Slimani

