The Parisians win 3-0 keeping the top of the table (with Marseille). Galtier puts Neymar and Ramos to rest (entered in the second half), in view of the Champions League match against the bianconeri

All easy, without forcing. And also by letting a couple of stars breathe, without arousing controversy. Against Nantes, PSG in view of the Champions League match with Juventus, rests, at least at the start, Ramos and Neymar. They entered the second half when, however, the victory was already safe, with a brace from Mbappé. Which was then added to the seal of Mendes, against a team involved in the Europa League, but reduced to ten by the middle of the first half.

inventions — The French champions unlocked the race with Mbappé. Action triggered by Verratti on a recovery in midfield by Sarabia, the vice-Neymar, and accelerated by Messi. The Argentine climbs on the left for Mbappé who focuses and throws the ball under the crossbar. It is the first shot on goal by the guests, never in difficulty in the usual 3-4-1-2, with the Golden Ball increasingly at ease with the Parisian shirt. This is certified by the continuous inventions, looking for banks and above all the insertions of Mbappé who scores again in the second half.

confidence — At the incipit again Verratti who starts the Frenchman looking for the Argentine in depth, anticipated by Pallois. But Messi recovers and returns the assist from the bottom, exploited to the fullest (9 ‘st). For the former Blaugrana it is also the 20 / o decisive passage in 32 presence as a Parisian. Only Di Maria had taken fewer races to do the same (31). Then in Mbappé’s place Neymar enters who may not score, but catches the post that Mendes corrects on the net (23 ‘). And while waiting for Juventus, PSG is full of confidence and returns to the top. On equal points with Tudor’s Marseille who came out as the winner from Auxerre, with goals from Gerson and the former Nerazzurri Sanchez. See also Reporter: Inter Milan plans to cash in 15 million euros in the summer window to cash in DeVriy’s one-year contract worth 28 million euros – yqqlm

