Status: 04/14/2023 2:07 p.m

After allegations of racism against coach Christophe Galtier from French soccer champions Paris Saint-Germain, the judiciary has launched preliminary investigations.

Prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme announced in Nice that possible discrimination would be examined. Searches are currently underway at the club OGC Nice. The allegations had become public through a leaked email referring to an incident during Galtiers time at OGC Nice in pre-season.

The then Nice sports director had in the mail Julien Fournier accused the coach of saying there were too many black and Muslim players in the South France squad. In one of Galtiers In a statement released by the attorney, the coach said he was “stunned by the offensive and defamatory” to find out the report.

Galtier files a complaint

“I have filed a complaint and trust the judiciary” said Galtier. He was deeply shocked by the allegations, they hit him deep down. He grew up in a mixed society in the high-rise areas with the values ​​of sharing and respect for others, whoever they may be. Since the allegations became known, he has received a lot of unpleasant news, but also a lot of support from other coaches and players.

The mail from Fournier an Dave Brailsford, the sporting director of Nice club owner Ineos, dates from August 2021 shortly after Galtier took office. Fournier, who ended up not having the best relationship with the coach, emphasized that he was not responsible for publishing the mail. When asked whether it could be a revenge action, Galtier did not answer on Friday.

The sporting director left Nice in the summer of 2022, while Galtier joined at the same time PSG. The coach is currently under a lot of pressure there after the club failed in the Champions League round of 16 at Bayern and was also eliminated in the cup.