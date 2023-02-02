Kylian misses the same penalty twice, then goes off due to injury: Leo takes care of it. The Moroccan scores on his debut. Monaco and Rennes smile, Lens collapse

At least the victory has come. But there is no shortage of trouble for PSG. In fact, Mbappé got hurt in Montpellier. A blow behind the left knee to be evaluated, but still a problem less than two weeks from the Champions League match against Bayern Munich. And the salty bill, in addition to the two penalties missed by the French champion before leaving, also includes Ramos’ injury. In addition to two goals disallowed, for Messi and Hakimi. In short, an evening to forget, if it weren’t for the victory gained despite everything with personality in the second half with goals from Ruiz, Messi and the 16-year-old Zaire-Emery, the first seal in his career. PSG thus extends in the standings, chased no longer by Lens, rejected by Nice (0-1), but by Tudor’s Marseille, ruthless in Nantes (0-2).

Double mistake — However, it was a nightmare first half for PSG, already orphaned by the bruised Neymar and the suspended Verratti. Galtier’s team maybe closes the first 45′ with 70% possession, but in the first half hour they are overwhelmed by bad luck. Even if it seemed that everything could go for the best, after Sunday’s lackluster home draw with Reims (1-1). In fact, in the 7th minute Ramos gets a generous penalty for a foul by Jullien. Mbappé appears on the spot. The one who had transformed three in the World Cup final in Qatar. However, the Frenchman had his shot saved, powerful on the left, by Lecomte (8′). The Var, however, makes it repeat, due to the anticipated movement of the goalkeeper. So Mbappé tries again and switches sides. Lecomte flies from the right side again, deflects onto the inside post and then the attacker with an empty net sends the rebound high (10′), incredibly. See also Psg assault on Skriniar: Inter makes a wall. Away for only 90 million

CURSE — The curse is just beginning. Indeed, in the 16th minute Mbappé suffered a hard tackle from Leroy, on the right tibia, and remained on the ground. Then he gets up, but 4′ later he asks for a substitution. Not for the blow, but for a discomfort behind the left knee. An uncomfortable trouble, less than two weeks from the eighth of the Champions League. Even if at the end of the game Galtier didn’t seem too worried. And as if that weren’t enough in the 30th minute, Ramos also asked for the substitution, feeling dizzy after a blow to the back of the neck, but also from pain in his adductors. So to get PSG out of trouble, it’s up to Messi. But when he scored in the 35th minute, VAR canceled for offside. And so, despite the control of the field, and the zero risks for Donnarumma, PSG returns to the locker room with only one shot on goal: Mbappé’s first penalty.

GOL — In the second half, the type of race does not change. In the 6th minute Hakimi scored with a splendid first jab from outside, but the Var canceled for offside by Ruiz. However, PSG wakes up and starts producing games. And the former Napoli player made amends in the 10th minute, pushing a ball rejected by Lecomte to Hakimi in a flying split, and headed in by Ekitike. I’m not satisfied, the Spaniard performs with an elegant through ball in the 27th minute, for Messi who casts his spell on Lecomte on the strait: right foot control and left foot touch for the 2-0. Then the Argentine looks for a personal encore, but the left-footed shot from the edge ends up just wide (39′). And he tries again in the 41st minute, but Lecomte closes again. The goal, of honor, is found on the other side by Nordin who, after a Parisian defensive skid, finds the far corner from the right edge (44′). In the end, the match was closed by the talented Zaire-Emery, who took over from Vitinha (25′ st), who came down forcefully from the right and punished Lecomte (47′) with an authoritative diagonal: the promising teenager’s first goal in Ligue 1, and by now also youngest scorer in PSG history at 16 years and 330 days. PSG thus collects three precious points to consolidate first place and keep their direct opponents at a distance. No longer Lens, beaten at home by Nice (Laborde, 12′ st), but Tudor’s Marseille, which prevailed on the field of Nantes, Juventus’ next European opponent, with an own goal from Joao Victor (13′ st ) and a splendid goal by new signing Ounahi (48′). See also A penalty in the recovery, the Rondine overcomes the Travacò

February 1, 2023 (change February 1, 2023 | 23:28)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

