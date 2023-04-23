Ligue1: Mbappé pushes PSG towards the title of France – Sport

news-txt”>

Paris Saint-Germain, led by Kylian Mbappé who scored twice, beat the red lantern Angers 2-1 away, opening the 32nd day of the championship, and now have the way open to the 11th French championship, which would be a record . With six rounds to go, Mbappé and Messi’s side have an 11-point lead over second-placed Marseille ahead of Sunday’s match against Lyon. In front of 19,000 spectators at the Raymond-Kopa stadium, sold out due to the arrival of the leaders, Mbappé was able to enrich his stats and become the sole top scorer with 22 goals, ahead of Lille’s Jonathan David (20). Lens overwhelmed Monaco 3-0

ANSA.it 32nd day (ANSA)

The picture of the 32nd day

Angers-Paris SG 1-2

Auxerre-Lilla 1-1

Lens-Monaco 3-0

Reims-Strasbourg Sunday at 13.00

Ajaccio-Brest ore 15

Lorient-Tolosa

Nantes-Troyes

Nice-Clermont

Montpellier-Rennes ore 17.05

Lyon-Marseille at 20.45