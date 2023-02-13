news-txt”>

Monaco beat PSG 3-1 in the big match of the 23rd day of Ligue1. Marseille is approaching which wins in Clermont and goes to -5 from the Parisians. Lens falls in Lyon and is overtaken in third place by Monaco. Victories for Lille and Nice while Rennes falls in Toulouse

The picture of the 23rd day

Nice-Ajaccio 3-0

Monaco-Paris SG 3-1

Clermont-Marseille 0-2

Tolosa-Rennes 3-1

Angers-Auxerre 1-1

Lilla-Strasbourg 2-0

Montpellier-Brest 3-0

Reims-Troyes 4-0

Nantes-Lorient 1-0

Lyon-Lens 2-1

Classification

Paris SG 54

Marseille 49

Monaco 47

Lens 46

Lilla 41

Rennes 40

Nice 37

36

Lyon 35

Reims 33

Toulouse 32

Clermont 30

Nantes 28

Montpellier 23

Brest 20

Troyes 19

Strasbourg and Ajaccio 18

Auxerre 15

Angers 10