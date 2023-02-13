Home Sports Ligue1: Monaco beat PSG 3-1 – Football
Ligue1: Monaco beat PSG 3-1 – Football

Ligue1: Monaco beat PSG 3-1 – Football
Monaco beat PSG 3-1 in the big match of the 23rd day of Ligue1. Marseille is approaching which wins in Clermont and goes to -5 from the Parisians. Lens falls in Lyon and is overtaken in third place by Monaco. Victories for Lille and Nice while Rennes falls in Toulouse

The picture of the 23rd day

Nice-Ajaccio 3-0
Monaco-Paris SG 3-1
Clermont-Marseille 0-2
Tolosa-Rennes 3-1
Angers-Auxerre 1-1
Lilla-Strasbourg 2-0
Montpellier-Brest 3-0
Reims-Troyes 4-0
Nantes-Lorient 1-0
Lyon-Lens 2-1

Classification

Paris SG 54
Marseille 49
Monaco 47
Lens 46
Lilla 41
Rennes 40
Nice 37
36
Lyon 35
Reims 33
Toulouse 32
Clermont 30
Nantes 28
Montpellier 23
Brest 20
Troyes 19
Strasbourg and Ajaccio 18
Auxerre 15
Angers 10

