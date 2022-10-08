Red for protests to Sergio Ramos, yellow to Verratti, Mbappé and Neymar: the Parisians risk on the field of a provincial but go to +3 on Marseille

No goals and no extension. PSG does not take advantage of Marseille’s home stop, immediately with Ajaccio’s comeback (1-2). And on the contrary, he also risks a thud in the home of Reims who are struggling not to retreat. For the point collected in the land of Champagne, the team of the Emir of Qatar, in ten after the expulsion of Ramos, must especially thank Donnarumma, who was decisive on three occasions. PSG rises to +3 at the top, waiting for the match against Marseille in a week, in Paris.

Ready — Without Messi, bruised, and with Neymar on the bench together with Vitinha, PSG takes on the appearance of an almost normal team. Also because there is no agreement in the middle of the field between Verratti and Ruiz, so the attack front suffers with Mbappé disconnected from Sarabia and Soler. Reims, ordered, takes courage and tries to be seen near Donnarumma, messing a lot. The first shot is from Sarabia, from the edge, rejected by Diouf. The home side’s goalkeeper also put in value against Mbappé, who arrived in speed at the end in the 33rd minute. And immediately after (35 ‘) Donnarumma replies, instinctive on Munetsi’s shot in the center of the area.

Rosso to Ramos — But the main episode is, at the end of the first part of the game, the red directed to Sergio Ramos, up to that moment unexceptionable. Expulsion decided not for a foul, but for protests. A severe red, also because the former Real Madrid player, who will miss the match against Marseille, was nevertheless dismissed by his teammates after being initially booked. Like Verratti, unnerved and replaced in the second half by Vitinha. Thus the creative rate of the Parisians drops further and not even Neymar’s graft for the not very incisive Soler changes anything. And if the PSG earns a point, it owes it above all to Donnarumma, who again shows himself authoritative on the fly from the limit of Flips (24 ‘), after also closing on Zeneli (7’). In the end, the nerves jump, the admonitions flock, even for Neymar and Mbappé, but the result does not change. See also Calciomercato Roma, also the PSG in Tel Aviv: there is the contact for Wijnaldum

