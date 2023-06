The statistics are strongly against it. A team that is down 1-3 in the deciding Stanley Cup series doesn’t usually get out of the loop. Even the last seven finalists, who found themselves in this unfavorable state, did not manage it (see table). Still, Florida believes that it can at least dramatize the match with Vegas. The fifth game is played on Wednesday at 2:00 a.m. our time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook