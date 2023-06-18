Home » Like McGregor. The terrible injury of the Polish wounded man went around the world. Crazy, head-shaking fans
Like McGregor. The terrible injury of the Polish wounded man went around the world. Crazy, head-shaking fans

Remember what happened two years ago to legendary MMA fighter Conor McGregor, who still hasn’t returned to the cage to date after suffering the worst injury of his career? A similar pain hit the Polish striker Mateusz Strzelczyk on Saturday night, who had been fearlessly performing at the Oktagon 44 tournament in Oberhausen, Germany. However, after a stomp in the third round, his leg broke, the crunch of which could be heard throughout the arena. Thousands of words followed with wishes for a speedy recovery, but some complain about the performance of referee Václav Přibyl, who, according to them, let the match go too far…

