like the midfielder Palumbo of Ternana

A leading season with 36 appearances and 5 goals for Ternana. Anthony Palumbo he is one of the Umbrian club’s market men who could accept the court of one of the various clubs that are interested in the midfielder in the face of an offer deemed fair. Palumbo certainly has a market in Serie B, with Modena e Cremona particularly interested in the player, but also the Frosinone, newly promoted to Serie A, would be willing to sign the midfielder considered highly reliable. Just the excellent relationship that exists between Ternana’s sporting director Leone and Frosinone’s sporting director Angelozzi could open the door to a real negotiation. At the moment, the Umbrian club has always considered Palumbo non-transferable as well as the best elements of the squad but in the event of an offer deemed appropriate, things could change.

Palumbo is particularly attached to Ternana and the city of Terni having grown up in the youth sector from the Umbrian club (2012-2017) and then returned to the first team in 2020. However, faced with a proposal from a Serie A club, he could decide to take the opportunity and leave Ternana. Frosinone, as mentioned, would be ready to make an offer that the player at this point in his career could decide to seriously consider.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

