Like when a child goes to school for the first time, I will remember the Giro for the rest of my life, Vacek admits

Was the Giro harder than you thought before the race?

It’s hard to say if it was harder than I thought because I had no idea how tough the race would be. I managed the Giro quite decently, so the level of difficulty corresponded to my expectations. There were a lot of brutally difficult moments, but there were also stages that could be easily handled.

You already talked about the hellish moments during the Giro. What did you mean?

The last week was the hardest because I got sick after a day off in Bergamo. Some flu, stomach problems and mainly respiratory tract inflammation, so phlegm, cough, runny nose and sore throat. It was terribly difficult. I was fighting with myself. I had practically no sleep, so the performances in the last week were like a roller coaster. One day I was riding well, the next day I was barely riding in the group. It was extremely demanding, in the last week there were the most hills, the most difficult stages, and on top of that, I was sick.

You have successfully completed the Giro. Does it boost your confidence?

The Giro mainly pushed my pain threshold a lot. I have my engine somewhere else entirely now. The onsets that used to hurt me start hurting much later. Mentally, you move because you really suffer a lot on the Grand Tour. I believe that after the Giro, really tough race conditions would have to come to break me. Mentally, such a race will push a person incredibly, because the body really can handle everything. It is only about the head, how much effort the body will allow. I will have to boost my self-confidence, because I still lack the setting to go to the start with the expectation of winning. It will take some time, but I definitely feel more confident about what my body can and can handle.

After finishing 2nd in stage 7, you talked about how that success saved your cycling life. Have you fully processed it yet?

I’m still processing the fact that I managed to be second in the stage of the Grand Tour race, which was also the most difficult in my opinion. The weather conditions were very challenging in Italy this year, so I think it was one of the toughest Grand Tours in recent years. Almost sixty people resigned. That just goes to show how tough a race I managed to finish. The Giro saved me the cycling life I want to live and always wanted. The race confirmed that I was on the right track. The second place in the stage was the impulse that it was really possible.

Do you believe that your excellent performances at the Giro got you noticed by the elite teams?

I think yes. I believe I did a good job. Of course, everything can always be done better, but for myself, I am satisfied with the performance. I am ambitious and I will always try to do everything to be able to win. But that doesn’t mean that if I give it my all and don’t win, I’ll get mad. Not at all. I put even more into the Giro than I thought I could, so now I will be well rested and the next races will be even better.

Moving to the elite team is your dream, isn’t it?

It would be a dream. I am an optimist and I know that there are many good cyclists and it is not at all easy to make it to the World Tour. But the season is not over yet, and if I follow up on the Giro in other races, an offer could come. That's my goal now. I will do my best not to regret at the end of the year that I could have done more for the World Tour contract.

How would you rate yourself at the Giro?

On a positive note, I wouldn’t expect to be able to handle it like this every day at all. Even in terms of food and observing everything around, concentration, jumping into escape. In the nineteenth stage, I lasted until the last hill with the best. Most of all, I appreciate that I never gave up, even when I had the worst feelings and illness. I was able to overcome everything. And maybe I will transfer the experience to other races and the Grand Tour, if I ride it. I rarely brag, but this time I can say that I am satisfied and at peace.

What moments were the hardest?

Definitely time trials because I was riding a time trial bike that wasn’t mine. In addition, it had a smaller frame with the fact that I use a different saddle, so I adjusted the seat before the opening time trial. It was terribly hard and it hurt terribly. The timings were a nightmare, but I managed them. The 16th stage was crucial. This was the most critical because I was the sickest and could barely stay on my feet. I was one of the first to drop out, but I didn’t accept that I couldn’t make it to the finish line. I told myself that I will fight it out and I have to appreciate it because there are a lot of people who would like to be in my place. I couldn’t give up and finished at any cost.

What do you have fondest memories of?

Definitely right at the start of the Giro. It was beautiful, a lot of people, an atmosphere that I absorbed for the first time as a competitor. Then came the 7th stage and second place, an incredible stage. It's hard for me to find words. Another beautiful stage was the 6th stage in Naples. A beautiful route along the sea, although it was brutally difficult, I enjoyed the beautiful surroundings. I also have to point out the day when my girlfriend came to see me and I gave a decent performance in front of her. Then, of course, Rome, because I've never been to Rome. I ended up driving it in a package. That was unreal.

What can they do to a person? Cycling could not exist without fans. It’s an incredible experience when you can’t even see two meters in front of you through people. I want to thank the fans of cycling, because without you we would not be able to perform like this.

Looks like a Giro you’ll remember for the rest of your life?