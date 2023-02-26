In the lead at the start of the last day of the Aramco Saudi Ladies (LET) last week, before finishing in third place, Vu confirms his excellent form at the moment: “My father told me: ‘If you do a good last lap, you can win.’ I thought only of that, almost in a daze, returning birdies but without being fully aware of my card when I went to sign it in the tent after the 18th. Every week I want to win. I almost won last week. I knew it was only a matter of time but I didn’t know when it would hit me. And it’s here, in Pattaya, this Sunday. Amazing ! »