There are days like this when the hole seems huge and the ball magnetic. Lilia Vu (33rd in the world) experienced this kind of feeling during the fourth and final round of the Honda LPGA Thailand. Hitting distant putts with a shovel, sometimes even to save the par as in the 17th, achieving iron shots of absolute fluidity, the 25-year-old American went to seek the trophy by signing a marvelous card (-8 this Sunday , no bogey) when she had approached the last lap six strokes behind Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, suddenly overtaken by her youth (20 years) and her status as a rookie on the circuit (-21). The card of the Thai betrayed an emotional mastery of sawtooth (1 double bogey, 4 bogeys, 7 birdies).
“I only thought about that, almost in a trance”
In the lead at the start of the last day of the Aramco Saudi Ladies (LET) last week, before finishing in third place, Vu confirms his excellent form at the moment: “My father told me: ‘If you do a good last lap, you can win.’ I thought only of that, almost in a daze, returning birdies but without being fully aware of my card when I went to sign it in the tent after the 18th. Every week I want to win. I almost won last week. I knew it was only a matter of time but I didn’t know when it would hit me. And it’s here, in Pattaya, this Sunday. Amazing ! »
Boutier had his toughest day of the tournament
For her part, Céline Boutier failed to grab the podium (-17). The French had her most difficult day of the tournament (in the first leg, -2 in total). However, it remains his best result on the LPGA Tour since finishing second at the Scottish Open last July. The full confidence has therefore been made. The sequel promises.