The French striker’s hat-trick, two goals for the Brazilian and one for the Argentine in the week of criticism of fractures in the dressing room. A goal also for the former Inter Hakimi

Winning like this is the best medicine to forget the disagreements and tensions that have marked the last week. In short, the PSG is better. Not so much for the ranking, where it travels smoothly with full points, but for the way in which he also dismantled Lille with a drastic 7-1, putting aside the quarrel between Mbappé and Neymar, who a week ago had quarreled over a rigor, complete with insults in the locker room and controversial train on social media. All passed with a full collective performance, many goals, all celebrated together. Right from Mbappé’s advantage, after just 8 seconds and two more in the second half. Messi, Hakimi and Neymar also scored twice.

Lightning — At the end of the first half, PSG is already comfortably at 4-0. And the result cannot be contested despite the desire of Lilla di Fonseca to never give up. So much so that David, for example, dangerously engages Donnarumma twice (36 ‘and 37’), flawless as on Bamba’s two attempts (7 ‘and 12’). But those who are not mistaken are the guests. And from the very first seconds. The PSG takes the lead with a ruthless pattern, in four touches, including the kick-off, with Messi deep-fishing Mbappé who steps over with a touch of Jardim and starts the dances.

Genius — Also because Messi confirms that he has passed the long and difficult phase of adapting to the new Parisian world and transmits serenity and genius to his companions. So at 28 ‘he builds the doubling by himself, going down vertically, involving Mendes on the left to get his suggestion returned, and placing the first right from the center of the area. The 3-0 comes from the opposite side. This time he invents Neymar who filters in for Hakimi, for the unstoppable diagonal, shot from the right corner of the small area (39 ‘). And in the 44th minute, the Brazilian put in the 4-0 power, receiving a pass from Messi soiled by a defender. See also Leao at the center of the new Milan: Investcorp wants to arm him

Pace — The Psg, with the precious direction of Verratti in double median with Vitinha, grinds game and rhythm. And Neymar scores again at the start of the second half (7 ‘), this time with the contribution of Mbappé who lets the ball pass, feinting the shot and destabilizing the defenders, on Hakimi’s serve. Hug between the two and peace made. Which is sealed at 21 ‘when the Brazilian hesitates to the limit, waiting for Mbappé to arrive like an arrow, serving him with a delicate winger, which the Frenchman transforms into a powerful and precise left-footed stone. And just to leave no doubts, it is always Neymar who puts Mbappé in front of the door again for the 7-1 final. In fact, on the notebook there is also the goal of Lilla (9 ‘), signed by Bamba, who opposes Donnarumma: “We played great football, we are happy, apart from the goal conceded”.

August 21 – 10:49 pm

