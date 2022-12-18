Original title: Lillard 25+10 Simmons 32 points Blazers beat Rockets away

On December 18, Beijing time, the NBA regular season, the Blazers played away against the Rockets. In the end, the Blazers defeated the Rockets 107-95.

In the first quarter of the game, Anfernee Simmons of the Trail Blazers made 3 three-pointers and scored 14 points in a single quarter. The Blazers ended the first quarter with a 33-27 lead over the Rockets. In the second quarter, the two sides scored 24 points each, and the Trail Blazers still led by 6 points 57-51 at the end of halftime. In the second half of the game, Lillard gradually found his touch and led the Blazers to expand the point difference to 20 points and enter the fourth quarter. In the final quarter, both sides replaced all substitutes, and the game lost its suspense. In the end, the Blazers defeated the Rockets in an away game, and gained one win and one loss in back-to-back away games.

Specific score:

33-27, 24-24, 28-14, 22-30 (Blazers first)

Player data:

Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simmons 32 points, 1 rebound and 2 assists, Hart 12 points and 13 rebounds, Lillard 25 points and 10 assists, Nurkic 14 points and 4 rebounds, Winslow 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, Eubanks 6 points 3 rebounds

Rockets: Jaylen Green 15 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Shen Jing 10 points and 8 rebounds, Kevin Porter Jr. 10 points, 7 assists and 4 assists, Jabari Smith Jr. 6 points and 4 rebounds, Eric Gordon 5 Martin 11 points and 5 rebounds, Ethan 13 points and 4 rebounds, Garuba 3 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists

