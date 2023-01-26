Original title: Lillard scored 9 three-pointers and scored 60 points to set a record of 7: 20 points in a row is too ruthless. The audience shouted MVP

On January 26, Beijing time, the NBA regular season Trail Blazers played against the Jazz. Throughout the game, Lillard made 21 of 29 shots and 9 of 15 three-pointers. He scored 60 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

Lillard went crazy. In the first half, after he scored 26 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds, he came back from the intermission and broke out completely.

As soon as he came up, Lillard counterattacked and made a layup. Conley hit a three-pointer and was only 4 points behind. Lillard immediately hit back with a jumper, the Jazz came back from a timeout, Lillard made a layup and then made two free throws for a foul, and made another layup, leading the team to open the point difference to double digits.

Lillard also had a three-pointer. Then, just after passing the center line, he hit a super long three-pointer, broke through and made a layup, and then made another super long three-pointer. At the end of the three quarters, Lillard made 18 of 24 shots and 9 of 13 three-pointers. Scored 50 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Throughout the third quarter, Lillard scored 24 points, and he scored 20 points in a row, which is an exaggeration. Even so, the Jazz are still tenacious, biting the score. At the decisive moment, Lillard stood up again. He broke through and made a layup, helping the Blazers lead to 15 points. In this battle, Lillard smashed the record: See also Embiid: The team doesn't have to rush to change everything we need 1. He surpassed Carter (2290 points) and ranked sixth in the history of three-pointers. 2. He surpassed Zach Randolph (18,578 points) and rose to 69th on the all-time scoring list. 3. His 14th career 50+, tying with James and Rick Barry, tied for sixth in history, second only to Chamberlain (118), Jordan (51), Kobe (25), Harden (23) and Baylor ( 17). 4. For the sixth time in his career, he scored 9 three-pointers in a single game and hit 50+, second in history, second only to Curry (8 times). 5. He is the first player in history to score 50+ against the Jazz three times, surpassing Kobe (2 times). 6. The third 60+ in the league this season. 7. He is also the third player in history to score 60+ against the Jazz. The previous two were George Gervin (63 points) and Kobe Bryant (60 points).Return to Sohu to see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

