Lillard responds to criticism: Doing the right thing is in my blood

Dame Lillard breaks the silence after the trade request to the Portland Trail Blazers, to understand the reason for some criticisms received from fans of the franchise.

The point guard shares the Tweet of a RipCityRadio speaker who analyzes the situation.

“I am very surprised to see the number of fans ‘rioting’ against Lillard. I can’t condemn him for his desire to change. The previous Front Office failed to build a valid team around him and the current one has chosen to focus on young people and rebuild. I guess this is exactly what Cronin and his staff wanted.”

Here’s the answer from the 7-time All-NBA: “Behaving right is in my blood. I’d like to know what they criticize me for, have I ever misled them? Or did I do it with someone else? Let me understand…”.

It’s in my blood to take the high road. I’d love to hear what fans are turning on… have I mislead them? Or anyone ? Fill me in — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 2, 2023

