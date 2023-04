The bad joke was prohibited on Saturday. After the shame in Angers on April 8 (0-1) and the draw in Auxerre (1-1) last weekend, Lille had to win to secure their last qualifying place for Europe, coveted by France. OL. Despite a sluggish start, the Northerners applied and took place against Ajaccio (3-0), already the brains in Ligue 2 (19th). André Gomes scored the first two goals of the game, while Rémy Cabella killed the suspense before halftime.