Limana Cavarzano is back with its feet on the ground. After two victories, the Giallorossoblù collapsed at home against Borgoricco who scored four goals and left the crumbs to the opponents. The team coached by Massimiliano Parteli in the first half practically did not take the field, dominated by the speed and quality of the opponents who managed to score immediately with a great goal from Torregrossa and double with Barichello, after a mistake in midfield by Pradebon.

Under two goals the hosts returned to the field after the interval to try to revive the fortunes of the match but Sartori’s third goal, after a few minutes, cut the legs of Paier and his teammates. Band in the 71st minute, in the only half chance he had in the match, managed to shorten the distance but in the final Marangoni completely lost his tracks in the home defense and put Tescaro in front of the door who did not let himself be asked by signing the poker.

At Limana Cavarzano there was certainly a lack of determination, seasoned by numerous technical and tactical errors, but we must also give credit to the opponents who have shown great organization and quality on the field, especially in attack where they have not spared and hit mercilessly at every opportunity. granted to him. With this result, the team coached by the coach Bertan wanted to confirm that this year too he will want to fight against the top of the championship.

The match starts immediately uphill for the hosts because Torregrossa flies towards the goal in the 14th minute, Luca Malacarne fails to close it and with the left he lets an unstoppable conclusion at the far post start. A handful of minutes later Vasic headed close to doubling but he didn’t take too long to arrive. Minute 30: Pradebon loses the ball in the middle of the field and favors the restart of Borgoricco, Paier rejects as he can to the limit and Barichello draws a poisonous trajectory from outside the area that ends up under the crossbar where Canova, perhaps slightly out of the posts, does not arrive.

Limana Cavarzano tries to shake up in the scrum on a corner kick but Pradebon’s header is put in a corner by Papagno. Shortly afterwards, Mr. Parteli is forced to replace Canova due to injury, Peterle is in his place, but he is not over the top and therefore the coach is forced to remove Simone Malacarne for Caser. It goes to rest at 2-0 for the guests.

In the second half, Borgoricco still starts strong and immediately scores the trio with Sartori, well served in the area by Barichello. The Giallorossoblù coach tries everything out with a triple change: outside Galli, Pradebon and De Pellegrin for Piazza, Solagna and Comiotto. The team gets up and tries to take advantage of the restarts with the outsiders and at 71 ‘shortens the distance, the assist is from Comiotto and Band in front of the goal is not wrong.

The home team’s goal brings enthusiasm but it doesn’t last long because in the 85th minute, Marangoni drives the home defense crazy. Paier only manages to deflect the ball, Trevisan seems to have the advantage but does not stop the visiting striker who serves the assist for Tescaro’s goal.

In full recovery Peterle performs a real miracle on Cappella and avoids the pokerissimo. In two days Limana Cavarzano will take the field for the midweek round, at home, against the City of Caorle.

LIMANA CAVARZANO – BORGORICCO 1-4

LIMANA CAVARZANO: Canova (38 ‘Peterle), Trevisan, Luca Malacarne, Simone Malacarne (38’ Caser), Marco Paier, Pradebon (54 ‘Solagna), Paludetto, Galli (54’ Piazza), Band, Fiabane, De Pellegrin (54 ‘Comiotto ). Available: Panatta, Sartori, Appocher, Vivian. Coach: Parteli.

BORGORICCO: Papagno, Girardi, Galliot, Fighera (64 ‘Cren), Scappin, Zantomasi, Torregrossa (68’ Tescaro), Vasic (59 ‘Volpato), Barichello (55’ Cappella), Chinellato, Sartori (53 ‘Marangoni). Coach: Bertan.

Referee: Radovanovic from Maniago. Assistants: Gonella from San Donà and Turchetto from Mestre.

Rarely: 14 ‘Torregrossa, 30’ Barichello, 50 ‘Sartori, 71’ Band, 85 ‘Tescaro.

Note: Corners: 3-2. Booked: 59 ‘Trevisan, 74’ Fiabane, 84 ‘Girardi. Recovery: 2 ‘in the first half and 4’ in the second. Spectators: about 100.