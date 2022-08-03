The Pontalpino ex Mestre Alessandro Galli is training with the team but expects a call from Serie D

TO THE PORT

Happy for the attitude with which the group is training, worried about the health of some defenders. So much so that Massimiliano Parteli admits to keeping an eye on the evolution of clinical pictures, not excluding a possible recourse to the market.

The coach of the newly promoted Limana Cavarzano takes stock of the situation after a week and a half of training and friendlies. He has already played a couple of high-level ones, to make the impact with the Excellence less traumatic. An expected 11-0 has arrived against Vicenza of C, given the only two sessions in the legs with which the Giallorossoblù presented themselves to Asiago. Already against the strong Clodiense of D, the score turned out to be much more honorable: 3-1. Mestre today and Cartigliano on Saturday will say something more, even though there are still two other teams placed upstairs.

Meanwhile Alessandro Galli is training with the group. The Pontalpine director born in 2003, former juveniles of Padua and last season at Mestre, is waiting for a call from the D and Limana Cavarzano is not thinking of a membership. At the moment.

Mister, let’s start from the situation of Galli.

«He asked us for availability to train, we gladly granted it to him. He wants to stay in D and is also willing to go a long way from home to continue in the fourth series. Then of course, let’s talk about a good guy and an excellent player. Which is why, if he does not have the desired chance, we could evaluate what to do “.

Another friendly: we are three after just a week and a half. Expectations?

«I would like further steps forward, as indeed it was in Chioggia. Especially from the point of view of team organization and collaboration. Now the mutual knowledge counts, as above all several young people have been included and the last thing to do is to take some aspect for granted. Everyone must understand our game and group ideas, which is why it takes time and patience ».

What is she enjoying?

«Availability and commitment, maximum for now. It gives me great pleasure ».

Defense was your strong point in Promotion. But now you are a bit decimated there.

«Taking a few goals remains an objective, but in fact we are currently without three pillars of last year. Brustolon also broke his kneecap and recovery times have lengthened, Loat is now starting to return but still needs time, Fontana has groin pain. Not to mention that there is no longer even the goalkeeper of the last tournament, replaced by two good youngsters such as Peterle and Canova. We will therefore need to work if we want to maintain certain numbers ».

Will you return to the market to stop emergencies?

“Let’s monitor the situation for sure. It depends on the time needed for the various recoveries ».