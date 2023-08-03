Limoges, agreement with Kristian Doolittle

Limoges CSP have announced the signing of winger Kristian Doolittle as the latest addition to their roster for next season.

Doolittle comes from a positive year in BSN with the Vaqueros de Bayamon (13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists per game).

𝗞𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗗𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲 is Limougeaud! 💚 “Beyond the statistics, he is capable of a lot of things on the pitch, and we will expect a lot from him in his way of guiding the team” Ilias Kantzouris L’article 👉 pic.twitter.com/Dia8aVqPpj — Limoges CSP (@limogescsp) August 2, 2023

