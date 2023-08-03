Home » Limoges, agreement with Kristian Doolittle
Sports

Limoges, agreement with Kristian Doolittle

by admin
Limoges, agreement with Kristian Doolittle

Limoges CSP have announced the signing of winger Kristian Doolittle as the latest addition to their roster for next season.

Doolittle comes from a positive year in BSN with the Vaqueros de Bayamon (13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists per game).

See also  Crook's new president of the Football Association of Canada

You may also like

Juve Real Madrid 3-1: goals from Kean and...

Russians at the Olympics? A curious scenario threatens....

Ukraine, Russian drones attack Kiev

Austrians miss qualification for EM 2025

Leo Messi Lights up Leagues Cup: Inter Miami...

Powerful Judo Moves Create an Electric Atmosphere at...

Inter-Samardzic, agreement reached with Udinese. We continue to...

Roma, 4-2 at Farense in the last friendly...

Shame on ex-league Brno! Call Zbrojovka, the fans...

The Australian jockey Wiseman attacked in a car...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy