In the third stage of the French race success of the Uae-Emirates Leghorn, 2nd Van Avermaet

Success n ° 44 in career for Diego Ulissi: the 33-year-old from Uae-Emirates from Livorno, teammate of Tadej Pogacar, won in Malemort, after 182 kilometers, the third stage of the Tour du Limousin, in France. Ulissi preceded Greg Van Avermaet and Alex Aranburu. Fifth place for the Italian champion Filippo Zana (Bardiani).

In the standings, Aranburu leads with 8 ”on Ulissi himself. At the Tour of Denmark, the race that saw the return of Egan Bernal to the group after the accident, another winning sprint – in Herning, city of the great start of the 2012 Giro, after 240 km – of the young Dutch emerging Olav Kooij. Leader Magnus Sheffield (Gb, Ineos-Grenadiers).

August 18, 2022 (change August 18, 2022 | 17:59)

