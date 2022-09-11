Original title: Lin Gaoyuan and Chen Xingtong locked the last seat (quote)

The list of 10 national table tennis players in the Chengdu World Championships is released (theme)

Beijing Evening NewsNews (Reporter Wang Xiaoxiao) Last night, Beijing time, the WTT (World Table Tennis Professional League) regular challenge match ended in Muscat, Oman. The Chinese team won 4 championships, of which the women’s player Chen Xingtong won the triple crown, and was shortlisted for the Chinese team in the Chengdu Team World Table Tennis Championships by virtue of the women’s singles champion. So far, the list of 10 national table tennis players to participate in this World Table Tennis Championships has all been generated.

The Chengdu Team World Table Tennis Championships will be held from September 30 to October 9. The selection method announced by the Chinese Table Tennis Association shows that in the world ranking announced by the ITTF on August 23, the four players with the highest ranking in men’s and women’s singles in the team were directly shortlisted, namely Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Liang Jingkun and Wang Chuqin of the men’s team. And Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi of the women’s team. Qin Zhijian, secretary-general of the China Table Tennis Association, said that the team participated in a number of international events this year, and the players had a direct confrontation with their main opponents. The world ranking basically reflects the true strength of the players. Therefore, the coaching staff unanimously decided that the two teams will have 4 each. Places are generated directly based on world rankings.

The other two places are among the top 50 players in the world. The selection of the women’s team is divided into two divisions: Chen Xingtong and Qian Tianyi, who are in the field of competition, will be shortlisted if they win the singles championship in the Muscat station. The national table tennis team, who is training in Chengdu, held a two-day trial last weekend, and the teenager Kuai Man was awarded the stand-by qualification. In the Muscat competition that ended yesterday, Chen Xingtong won the triple crown of women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles and was a strong finalist in the World Table Tennis Championships. The 25-year-old Chen Xingtong and Wang Yidi are in the same batch. They were the main competitors of the Paris Olympic cycle. This season, the world ranking once fell to the ninth place in the team. However, by winning two consecutive tournaments, his world ranking has risen to within 20, and he has once again become the “fifth person” in women’s table tennis.

In the men’s team selection competition that ended last weekend, Lin Gaoyuan stood out from the 6 players and won the championship with a large advantage. According to the selection method, he won the fifth seat of the men’s team. Lin Gaoyuan, who used to be the main player in the first line, although he has performed mediocre in the competition in recent years, still has an advantage in the internal competition, and it is reasonable to be shortlisted for the World Table Tennis Championships.