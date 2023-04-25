Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong won the National Table Tennis “Derby”, Chen Yi struggled to defeat Ni Xialian | WTT Star Challenge Bangkok Station_Final_Combination_Rivalry

Original title: Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong won the national table tennis “derby”, Chen Yi struggled to defeat Ni Xialian | WTT Star Challenge Bangkok Station

Up to now, the National Table Tennis Team has ended two competitions in the men’s singles event. Zhou Qihao defeated Chinese Taipei’s Liao Zhenzhen 3-1 and advanced to the top 32. In the next 1/16 finals, Zhou Qihao will face South Korea’s Lin Zhongxun.Another national table tennis player, Xue Fei, lost 1-3 to Hayasuke Togami. He stopped in the first round. City won the final victory.

In the women’s singles, Chen Yi defeated Luxembourg veteran Ni Xialian in the first round of hard work. The game was ups and downs. Chen Yi won the first game at 12:10, and then Ni Xialian pulled two games in a row to overtake the big score. Against the trend, Chen Yi played steadily and tied the score 2-2 with 11:8. In the deciding game, the two had been entangled until 10 draws, and Chen Yi seized the opportunity to score two points in a row, ending the game. In the second round, Chen Yi will face French player Yuan Jianan.

Men’s doubles competition, the national table tennis team had two wins and two losses in the 1/8 finals. Xu Yingbin/Xue Fei defeated England’s Pitchford/Kinkhall 3-1, and Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong defeated the French combination Pickup 3-0 Germany/Bad, both advanced to the top 8. Liang Jingkun/Yuan Licen and Xiang Peng/Zhou Qihao lost to South Korea’s Zhao Chengmin/Ahn Jae-hyun and Hong Kong’s Yao Juntao/Chen Haohua respectively, and failed to make further progress.In the quarter-finals, Xu Yingbin/Xue Fei will play against the multinational team Abbeck (Mexico)/Linde (Denmark), and Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong will play against Yao Juntao/Chen Haohua.

In the women’s doubles, Qi Fei/Wu Yangchen, the straight combination that broke out in the preliminaries, failed to make further progress. In the first round of the main match, they failed to seize the opportunity after leading twice, 1-0 and 2-1, and were defeated by the Romanian combination Samara/An Andreya reversed and stopped the first round 2-3.Another pair of national table tennis team Chen Xingtong/Quaiman’s opponent in the 1/8 finals is the cross-border partner Xiao Yaoqian/Diakenu, Xiao Yaomadder/Diakenu lost to Qi Fei/Wu Yangchen in the preliminaries before, but because Tian Zhixi/Shen Yubin retired, they played additional games, but against Chen Xingtong/Kuiman, they lost again 0-3. Chen Xingtong/Kaiman, who advanced to the top 8, also became the only seedlings of the national table tennis team in the women’s doubles competition. In the next quarter-finals, they will face the Singapore team Wang Xinru/Zhou Jingyi, who eliminated the Chinese Hong Kong team Du Kai in today’s game Qin/Zhu Chengzhu. See also A Dijiang: Obviously some players are not well prepared and it is difficult to win – yqqlm In the mixed doubles, Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong defeated Lin Shidong/Quaiman 3-1 in a “team match”. In the quarter-finals, they will face the English combination Walker/Huo Tingting. National Table Tennis Results on April 25 Men’s Singles 1/32 Finals Zhou Qihao 3 to 1 Liao Zhenyu (Chinese Taipei) (6,9,-9,7) Xue Fei 1 to 3 Hayasuke Togami (Japan) (4,-7,-7,-6) Women’s Singles 1/32 Finals Chen Yi 3 to 2 Ni Xialian (Luxembourg) (10,-6,-5,8,10) Men’s Doubles 1/8 Finals Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong 3-0 Bard/Picard (France) (8,9,3) Xu Yingbin/Xue Fei 3 to 1 Pitchford/Kink Hall (England) (6,10,-7,8) Xiang Peng/Zhou Qihao 0 to 3 Yao Juntao/Chen Haohua (Hong Kong, China) (-9,-8,-16) Liang Jingkun/Yuan Licen 1 to 3 Zhao Chengmin/Ahn Jae-hyun (Korea) (-8,9,-8,-5) Women’s Doubles 1/8 Finals Chen Xingtong/Quaiman 3-0 Xiao Yaoqian (Spain)/Diaconu (Romania) (9,6,9) Qi Fei/Wu Yangchen 2 to 3 Samara/Andrea (Romania) (6,-10,7,-9,-9) Mixed doubles 1/8 finals Lin Gaoyuan/Chen Xingtong 3-1 Lin Shidong/Quaiman (6,5,-8,4) ✦ ✦✦ ✦✦ ✦✦ ✦ Enter the video number Unlock more excitement in the table tennis world—— ✦ ✦✦ ✦✦ ✦✦ ✦ ✦ ✦✦ ✦✦ ✦✦ ✦ Click directly—— ✦ ✦✦ ✦✦ ✦✦ ✦ ball share Like the ball the ball is watchingReturn to Sohu to see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

