Home Sports Lin Gaoyuan took the lead in the selection of the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships and admitted that he was well prepared and had been training hard recently – yqqlm
Sports

Lin Gaoyuan took the lead in the selection of the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships and admitted that he was well prepared and had been training hard recently – yqqlm

by admin
Lin Gaoyuan took the lead in the selection of the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships and admitted that he was well prepared and had been training hard recently – yqqlm

Original title: Lin Gaoyuan took the lead in the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships and admitted that he was fully prepared and had been training hard recently.

Lin Gaoyuan’s competition data map

On the evening of September 3, Beijing time, the first day of competition for the national table tennis team of the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships began. In the men’s line, Lin Gaoyuan defeated Zhao Zihao 3-0 (11-6, 11-5 and 13-11) in the first battle and won a good start.

“I prepared myself well for this game. After all, it was the first game, and I was familiar with each other.” In an interview after the game, Lin Gaoyuan emphasized that the two players’ tactics and tactics are relatively clear. The key is to see who can play better. , “I had a good start, but I encountered some problems in the third game. Fortunately, I always played by one point when I was behind, and finally won the game.”

Anyone who is familiar with table tennis knows that due to the large number of masters and similar levels, the difficulty of the national table tennis team selection is often higher than that of ordinary international competitions. Lin Gaoyuan was also prepared for this, “Everyone is doing their best for this place, so I can’t relax on the court.” He revealed that he had made preparations for the fifth game and 10 draws before the game. And stressed that the key is to adjust the mentality.

When asked about the recent training situation, Lin Gaoyuan admitted that he has the goal of participating in the World Table Tennis Championships team competition.

See also  Bolt dad again, twins born

According to the “Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships Selection Method”, the men’s team Lin Gaoyuan, Xiang Peng, Yuan Licen, Liu Dingshuo, Lin Shidong, Zhao Zihao 6 players; the women’s team Fan Siqi, Zhang Rui, Liu Weishan, Kuaiman, He Zhuojia 5 players participated Eligibility for this selection.

The six athletes in the men’s competition will be drawn into two groups, A and B, according to the order of the latest world rankings (the 35th week ranking announced on August 30) for a round-robin competition of “blood battle to the end” – that is, a round-robin competition in pairs. The rounds are as follows: 5 singles with 3 wins and 11 points, 3 games with 2 wins and 11 points, 1 round with 11 points, and 1 round with 5 points (the first player to get 5 points will end)…until in a certain round The winner of 2 games is the first place in the group. After that, the first place in the two groups of AB will compete in a 5-game 3-win 11-point knockout match, and the winner will directly qualify for the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships men’s team.

According to the lottery results, the players in Group A are Zhao Zihao, Lin Gaoyuan, and Yuan Licen; the players in Group B are Lin Shidong, Liu Dingshuo, and Xiang Peng. In the first round, Zhao Zihao played against Lin Gaoyuan, and Lin Shidong played against Liu Dingshuo.

The Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships team competition will be held from September 30 to October 9. The Chinese men’s team has confirmed four players: Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Liang Jingkun and Wang Chuqin.

See also  Mental health: "No more prejudices: support is necessary"

(Sohu Sports Guo Jian / text picture from WTT)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Oltrepo qualified, the company celebrates but the game...

Tonight Ivrea against Cafasse Test against Agliè for...

Ufc Paris, Vettori beaten by Whittaker. Di Chirico...

Juventus just need to make the minimum Two...

Inter rises again with Cremonese and faces the...

Transsexual actress Trace Lysette stars in “Monica”, a...

La Liga-Vinicius coquettishly shoots Real Madrid 2-1 Betis...

Lazio 1-2 Napoli: Zaccagni, Kim and Kvaratskhelia

Turning Vigevano, Perini new president, the company discovers...

Immediately intense sessions for Montalto Dora

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy