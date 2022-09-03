Original title: Lin Gaoyuan took the lead in the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships and admitted that he was fully prepared and had been training hard recently.

Lin Gaoyuan’s competition data map

On the evening of September 3, Beijing time, the first day of competition for the national table tennis team of the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships began. In the men’s line, Lin Gaoyuan defeated Zhao Zihao 3-0 (11-6, 11-5 and 13-11) in the first battle and won a good start.

“I prepared myself well for this game. After all, it was the first game, and I was familiar with each other.” In an interview after the game, Lin Gaoyuan emphasized that the two players’ tactics and tactics are relatively clear. The key is to see who can play better. , “I had a good start, but I encountered some problems in the third game. Fortunately, I always played by one point when I was behind, and finally won the game.”

Anyone who is familiar with table tennis knows that due to the large number of masters and similar levels, the difficulty of the national table tennis team selection is often higher than that of ordinary international competitions. Lin Gaoyuan was also prepared for this, “Everyone is doing their best for this place, so I can’t relax on the court.” He revealed that he had made preparations for the fifth game and 10 draws before the game. And stressed that the key is to adjust the mentality.

When asked about the recent training situation, Lin Gaoyuan admitted that he has the goal of participating in the World Table Tennis Championships team competition.

According to the “Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships Selection Method”, the men’s team Lin Gaoyuan, Xiang Peng, Yuan Licen, Liu Dingshuo, Lin Shidong, Zhao Zihao 6 players; the women’s team Fan Siqi, Zhang Rui, Liu Weishan, Kuaiman, He Zhuojia 5 players participated Eligibility for this selection.

The six athletes in the men’s competition will be drawn into two groups, A and B, according to the order of the latest world rankings (the 35th week ranking announced on August 30) for a round-robin competition of “blood battle to the end” – that is, a round-robin competition in pairs. The rounds are as follows: 5 singles with 3 wins and 11 points, 3 games with 2 wins and 11 points, 1 round with 11 points, and 1 round with 5 points (the first player to get 5 points will end)…until in a certain round The winner of 2 games is the first place in the group. After that, the first place in the two groups of AB will compete in a 5-game 3-win 11-point knockout match, and the winner will directly qualify for the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships men’s team.

According to the lottery results, the players in Group A are Zhao Zihao, Lin Gaoyuan, and Yuan Licen; the players in Group B are Lin Shidong, Liu Dingshuo, and Xiang Peng. In the first round, Zhao Zihao played against Lin Gaoyuan, and Lin Shidong played against Liu Dingshuo.

The Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships team competition will be held from September 30 to October 9. The Chinese men’s team has confirmed four players: Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Liang Jingkun and Wang Chuqin.

