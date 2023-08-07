Lin Yi: Inspiring the Next Generation of Chinese Swimmers at Chengdu Universiade

Chinese University Swimming Team Wins Gold and Silver at Chengdu Universiade

Chengdu, August 6th – Lin Yi, the deputy head of the coaching staff of the Chinese University Swimming Team at the Chengdu Universiade, expressed his excitement as the Chinese players won the gold and silver medals at the competition. Lin Yi, who is also the head coach of the high-level swimming team of Beijing Foreign Studies University, shared his thoughts on the event.

Lin Yi, a former member of the coaching staff of the Chinese swimming team, has led the team to participate in various competitions before. However, the Chengdu Universiade left a deep impression on him. He commented, “Looking at the figure struggling forward on the swimming lane, it seems to see myself when I was young. I may be more excited than the team members.”

The young Chinese swimmers performed brilliantly at the Universiade, breaking records in several events. Lin Yi attributed their success to the support and motivation they received from the audience. “We are playing at home, and amidst the cheers and cheers from the audience, we are more motivated to move forward,” he said.

One of the most gratifying aspects for Lin Yi was the number of spectators who brought their children to watch the competition. He believes that this not only cultivates interest in swimming among young people but also promotes national pride among the younger generation.

In the Universiade, Lin Yi maintained a youthful mentality, supporting the athletes through their victories and helping them overcome difficulties. “It’s my luck,” he said.

Lin Yi, who retired from his athletic career after failing to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, has dedicated more than 10 years to coaching. He considers being a swimming coach at school as the correct decision he has made. He enjoys working with children and hopes to pass on his experience to them. Lin Yi believes that sports cultivate willpower, inspire people, and help young people grow.

From Beijing Yuying School to Beijing Foreign Studies University, Lin Yi has not only improved swimming performance in his students but also contributed to their overall growth in academics and life. He emphasized the essence of sports as personality education and believes that the perseverance, solidarity, and cooperation developed in training can benefit a lifetime.

The success of the Chinese University Swimming Team at the Chengdu Universiade is a testament to Lin Yi’s dedication as a coach and the hard work of the young Chinese swimmers. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to future generations and highlight the importance of sports in cultivating character and national pride.

[责编：刘希尧]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

