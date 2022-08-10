Original title: Lincang Athletes have repeatedly achieved good results in the Provincial Games

On the evening of August 8, the 16th Yunnan Games was grandly opened in Hongta District, Yuxi City. A total of 76 people from the Lincang City delegation attended the opening ceremony.

The Lincang delegation participated in the admission ceremony

The 16th Provincial Games is divided into three stages. The Lincang sports delegation has performed well in the first stage of the competition. The competition has achieved results and levels. As of August 8, a total of 11 medals have been won. With excellent results of gold medals, 19 silver medals and 14 bronze medals, it temporarily ranks 7th in the gold medal list. The archery event is even more dominant, with 23 events scoring 8 golds, 9 silvers and 5 bronzes, with 2 golds, 2 silvers and 3 bronzes in shooting, and 1 gold, 6 silvers and 2 bronzes in boxing.

A total of 216 athletes were sent from Lincang City to participate in 13 youth group competitions, including shooting, archery, track and field, boxing, weightlifting, judo, wrestling, swimming, martial arts routines, martial arts Sanda, table tennis, football, and tennis.

On August 8, among the advanced collectives and individuals in Yunnan Province’s sports work jointly commended by the Yunnan Provincial Sports Bureau and the Yunnan Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security, the Linxiang District Education and Sports Bureau and the Lincang Sports Middle School won the “Yunnan Province”. “Advanced Collective in Sports Work”; Li Zhonghua of Lincang No. 2 Middle School and Chen Shimin, the center of Mengdong Town, Cangyuan Wa Autonomous County, won the “Advanced Individual in Sports Work in Yunnan Province”. (Luo Xinxiang Tian Chenxing)