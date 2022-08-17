Original title: Lincang Athlete Exhibition in the Track and Field Arena

The track and field competition of the 16th Provincial Games ended on the morning of August 16. On the track and field arena, Lincang athletes showed their demeanor and achieved another good result.

On the track and field, hurdles, race walking, high jump, shot put and other events are carried out in different areas. The shouts of the contestants and the cheers of teammates came in bursts. The athletes of each team respected each other, competed fairly, sweated and showed their youthful demeanor. Athletes in our city fought hard and fought hard. In the men’s group B tetraathlon final that ended on the evening of August 13, Lincang teenager Li Fukun won the bronze medal with a total score of 2142 points; on August 15, Xiao Huaqiong won the women’s B group tetraathlon with a total score of 2031 points. In the third place, the two teenagers added two more medals to the Lincang delegation.

Li Fukun said: “I was very nervous at the beginning of the race. After I got on the track, I only had one thought in my heart, that is to win glory for the people of Lincang.” Xiao Huaqiong admitted that although he won a bronze medal, it also made me see it clearly. I have my own shortcomings, and I also know the direction of my future efforts. I will continue to work hard to achieve better results in future competitions. (Luo Xinxiang Tian Chenxing)