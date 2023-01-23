Had 19 years when she cut all ties behind her and left to travel the world: a one-way ticket to Australia, not a word of English, a backpack and 200 euros in her pocket. It’s been 10 years and Linda Campostrini, born and raised in a town in Emilia Romagna, is still travelling. In the meantime, she has learned four languages, she has a degree in psychology, she has started a digital business that allows her to support herself, and she has traveled around the world almost four times. But she remains firm on what her life has already taught her: to be truly happydice, “must learn to change, to get out of the comfort zone: stagnant water stinks”. What about the house, the money, the security? “The less you have, the happier you are: I tried it on my skin”.

How did you find the courage to step out of your comfort zone at 19?

“One month before the high school exam, my mother informed me that she was going to stay with her new partner in Sicily and that I would soon have to choose a place to stay. I didn’t have an easy childhood: my parents separated when I was little, we lived with very few economic resources and never a trip, a weekend break, we couldn’t afford it. When she put me in front of this crossroads, I felt the strong desire to realize the dream that I had had to repress for so many years: to leave, to travel, to get to know. Like the captain who unwinds the ropes of his boat to go out to sea, I did the same: after my high school exams, I collected the savings saved up with summer jobs in Rimini and bought a ticket to Australia ”.

Do you remember that first flight?

“Yes, I cried a lot, I was scared, alone, with 200 euros in my pocket, but I felt that I was doing the right thing: life had presented me with that choice, I had to take it as an opportunity to make my dreams come true” .

And once she got to the other side of the world, how did she manage?

“I had a working-holiday visa which allows me to work or study for a year, but if I wanted to stop and renew my residence permit I was obliged to do at least 3 months of socially useful work. So I started working on farms, also to support myself and save money. I didn’t know that I would have had the hardest but also the most instructive experience I could have.”

Because?

“We were treated like slaves, for example I happened to be whipped on the feet if I went too slow, backbreaking work, which however makes you understand how someone can feel, having no other choice, having to endure everything. I didn’t speak a word of English, I couldn’t communicate, I had no money: I was at the mercy of the farm owners, I had no other choice to survive, no comfort zone, just like the slaves”.

What jobs were they?

“Many and different: harvesting grapes, removing dead leaves from plants, harvesting bananas and mangoes, and a company that produced potatoes, we had to sort out the rotten ones”.

Then?

“After such a tough experience, everything seemed to go downhill: with the money I earned, I bought a car and traveled around Australia for 6 months, I slept and ate in the car, and that’s how I understood that traveling was also possible for me. Then I moved to Asia, where everything is cheap, I was there for six months”.

And meanwhile he also wanted to graduate in psychology. Why did you choose Paris?

“Because France helps foreign students a lot and because I wanted to learn another language. The state gave me about 300 euros a month for the room, and I supported myself with a part-time job. But the third year of university I decided to do it in Canada, with a twinning project. It took me four months of travel to get to Quebec. An unforgettable journey, between hitchhiking and trains, many things happened, some beautiful and others so indigestible that they still languish at the height of my stomach. But what satisfaction when, after all that road, I arrived at the university I would have attended”.

Did he feel invincible?

“To say it is almost an understatement: not only had I accomplished something that went against all expectations, but I had also succeeded. I was in my early twenties, I was a woman and I had crossed three countries alone, for a total of ten thousand kilometers by land. And I was going to graduate!”.

Then she decided to become an anthropologist in the field, even living for three months in the forests of Ecuador in the home of a couple of shamans. What did she learn from them?

“Many things: a great awareness of my surroundings, of the spiritual and sensitive world in which we are enveloped, the relationship between human beings and nature, which in the West is completely dead or disappeared. There I realized that men are not made to live in concrete cities, attached to things, it’s just that it’s not shown to us, so we don’t know. And then I learned what the relationship with others should be like, the openness, availability, dialogue and empathy that are established if we allow time for others”.

Have you ever had trouble traveling alone?

“Not the ones you normally imagine thinking of a single woman. It’s a delicate subject, but in the meantime I can say that if you feel secure and open to others, you establish relationships of mutual trust. They tell me many bad experiences, but no violence or assault or robbery has ever happened to me “.

How many countries has he visited? And in which ones did he live?

“For now 58. I have lived in Australia, Canada, Colombia, France, Finland, Iceland, Italy”.

Has she ever fallen in love during these 10 years?

“Sure, but I prefer not to talk about it.”

Worst experience?

“When they accused me of drug trafficking in Singapore. I was blocked for two days at the airport without knowing why and what would happen to me”.

The one where he was scared?

“In Guatemala, I was alone at night. I was reflecting in front of Lake Atitlán. Out of nowhere appeared first one dog and then the second and then the whole pack. There were more than a dozen. I thought I was being torn to pieces and dying. I was very scared.”

Which country did you find best?

“The country with the most genuine and special people is Jamaica. But I carry in my heart three other countries in particular: Australia, because it changed my life twice. Canada, where I spent my last year of university, and Iceland, where I worked as a glacier guide. But I’m also very attached to Colombia, where I lived for a year sleeping in a hammock, without a credit card and living off small handicrafts that a boy had taught me. There I understood that less is more, the less you have, the happier you are. I’ve learned a lot.”

Now what is his job?

“I am a digital entrepreneur. Before I was a guide, the last experience was on the glaciers of Iceland. Then Covid arrived and everything stopped. I thought about trying to put my experiences on Instagram, and in a short time I became an influencer, especially women who travel alone or who have a dream and want to try to make it come true. Now it is the companies that contact me to work with them”.

And your projects in the future?

“I want to give talks, go to schools, give a TED talk and write a book. I feel privileged for the 10 years I’ve lived and for the level of consciousness I’ve reached: I feel the need to give back everything that has been given to me. I want to talk, tell stories, give a voice to the world and to cultures that are unknown in the West. I want to share all the wonder and magic absorbed in more than ten years of nomadic life. I want to be a point of reference for those who have secret dreams but can’t make them come true. But above all, through my story, I want to make people understand that anything is possible”.

You have now been in Morocco for some time, what are you looking for?

“I’m going south from Morocco, skirting the west coast to discover associations, people, humanitarian realities that contribute to making the world a better place. The goal is to show what they do to entice my community to get involved by making life experiences that can benefit both themselves and the collective conscience”.

In your opinion, what are the most common causes that affect those who would like to “drop everything and leave” but can’t?

“So many reasons: fear of the unknown, social beliefs, lack of courage, money and family. The truth is that we live in a society that fights against that famous ‘drop everything and go’. Since we were born, we have lived pre-established, schematic lives, sometimes desired or even imposed by third parties. This is a trend that holds back many people: it takes a good deal of courage to go against the tide, step outside the box and discover what lies beyond”.

Do we also need some money on the side?

“Most of the people who write to me are convinced that I’m rich and that ‘travel is a luxury’, while for me the real luxury is living in the city. Traveling is usually spent only on eating, sleeping or moving. You live and are satisfied with little, without spending on superfluous things because they weigh both on your wallet and on your shoulders. How much money does an average Italian need to live on? A thousand, perhaps two thousand euros a month between rent, bills, insurance and extra expenses? Life in the city is much more expensive than that of a traveller”.

There is perhaps also the fear of making a mistake and of not being able to go back…

“You cannot learn without making mistakes, just as you cannot grow without suffering. It’s part of the process. Many people have grown up and live with the fear of making a mistake because after a mistake there is a punishment. I find it wrong to punish a mistake rather than analyze it and understand why. The truth is that making mistakes makes us wiser because it allows us to reach an ever better version of ourselves”.

So is she grateful to her mother who, instead of protecting her, threw her out to sea?

“No doubt, I will always be grateful for that kick in the ass. If I’ve come this far, I owe it to her too.”