FC Sion has to go into relegation in the Swiss championship to stay up in the league. The Valais lost 4-0 to St. Gallen in the last round of the Super League on Monday without ÖFB team goalkeeper Heinz Lindner, who was suffering from cancer, and ended the season in last place.

Sion will now play against relegation against Lausanne-Ouchy, third in the Challenge League, on June 3rd and 6th.

With Austrian goalkeeper Markus Kuster, FC Winterthur lost 2-1 at the 16-time champions Young Boys Bern, but were able to celebrate relegation with a one-point lead over Sion.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball