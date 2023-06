A little over a month ago, Heinz Lindner made his testicular cancer diagnosis public and has remained true to his approach of dealing with it “openly and honestly” ever since. In an interview in “Sport am Sonntag”, the national team goalkeeper reported on signs, diagnosis and the return to the training ground, which is now pending. With the fate that befell the 32-year-old from Upper Austria, he is not alone in top-class sport.

