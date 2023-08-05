Lineker Predicts Arsenal Title Win and Discusses Manchester United’s New Signings

Title: Lineker Predicts Arsenal Title Win, But Hoylund Won’t Change Manchester United Immediately

Date: August 5th

In a recent column for The Sun, England star Gary Lineker shared his analysis of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United ahead of the new season. Lineker predicted that Arsenal would come out on top in the title race, while also discussing the potential impact of Hoylund, Manchester United’s new signing.

Speaking about Arsenal, Lineker stated, “I predict Arsenal will win the title this season. They’ve had an impressive summer in the transfer market. Last season’s near miss won’t demoralize them; it will benefit them. Being in the championship game gives them an experience they didn’t have before.”

Lineker also expressed his excitement for West Ham’s Declan Rice, remarking, “A lot of high-priced players struggle to cope with their price, but I don’t think that will happen to Rice. He is a real leader, a player who can do wonders with both feet. He won’t be under the same pressure as a big-money striker.”

Discussing the lineup depth, Lineker added, “I hope that Arsenal can further strengthen before the transfer window closes. Saliba’s injury may be a huge blow to them, but with the improvement of the lineup depth, Arsenal have the ability to achieve better results next season.”

Moving on to Liverpool, Lineker expressed his confidence in young striker Nunez. He stated, “I think Nunez is going to have a big season. He improved towards the end of last season and has a strong upside. Of course, he missed a lot of chances, but I don’t mind the striker missing chances, it shows that he is getting into the right position.”

Lineker also highlighted Liverpool’s midfield renewal, saying, “It should be a better season for Liverpool. Klopp’s teams have a tough season every three or four years, but then come out stronger. They’ve brought in McAllister and Soboszroy, which will bolster their midfield.”

Regarding Chelsea, Lineker praised the appointment of Pochettino as their manager, stating, “Pochettino was very smart and did a great job at Tottenham. Last season was an absolute mess for Chelsea, but I don’t think any Chelsea player should be judged based on that. The club created that mess.”

He also emphasized the importance of slimming down the squad and learning from previous mistakes, stating, “Chelsea needs to listen to Pochettino’s opinion. He needs time to get things right, but I believe they won’t drop to 12th again.”

Turning to Manchester United, Lineker expressed his anticipation for the arrival of their new goalkeeper, Andre Onana, stating, “I’m really looking forward to seeing Onana. He’s fantastic with the ball at his feet, and I’m curious to see how this will change the way ten Hag’s team play from the back. Onana’s biggest strength is De Gea’s real weakness.”

Lineker also highlighted the underrated qualities of Mason Mount, another new signing for Manchester United, saying, “Mount is an underrated player. He presses really well and works hard. His performance slipped last year, but he needs to start over.”

However, Lineker questioned the immediate impact of United’s 20-year-old striker, Hoylund, stating, “United spent a lot of money on Hoylund, but I can’t say I know a lot about him. Maybe they see him as a long-term player, but I don’t think he will make a difference for them immediately.”

In conclusion, Gary Lineker’s analysis suggests that Arsenal has the potential to win the title, while Onana and Mount could add value to Manchester United. However, he emphasizes the need for patience and improvement in all four teams.

