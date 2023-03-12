Home Sports Lineker suspended after criticizing UK government: BBC chief apologizes but denies political repression – BBC News 中文
Lineker suspended after criticizing UK government: BBC chief apologizes but denies political repression

Lineker suspended after criticizing UK government: BBC chief apologizes but denies political repression
  • Matt Murphy & Sean Seddon
  • BBC reporter

England football star Gary Lineker (Gary Lineker; Lin Nega).

British football star Gary Lineker (Linnega) was suspended by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) after criticizing the British Conservative government’s refugee policy, causing a huge storm.

Many football players and program hosts supported Lineker and collectively boycotted BBC programs, resulting in the emergency suspension of many sports programs.

BBC chief executive Tim Davie (Tim Davie) apologized to viewers for the failure of the program, but said he would not resign and denied government pressure.

Lineker’s football program “Match of the Day” (Match of the Day) was broadcast on BBC One on Saturday night, March 11. The program was cut to 20 minutes, and football critic Alan Shearer ( Alan Shearer; Shulia), Ian Wright (Ian Huli) did not appear, nor did they or any replacements appear on the show.

