Home Sports Lineker suspended by the BBC, he had compared the British government to the Nazis – breaking latest news
Sports

Lineker suspended by the BBC, he had compared the British government to the Nazis – breaking latest news

by admin
Lineker suspended by the BBC, he had compared the British government to the Nazis – breaking latest news
Of Sports editorial team

The English commentator will no longer host the famous Match of day programme. He had called the provisions of the British executive on immigration Nazis

Storm in England after the BBC’s decision to suspend Gary Lineker, the former national team centre-forward, now a famous and appreciated football commentator. He is leaving the lead of the popular Match of the Day program, this was communicated by the public broadcaster who motivated the decision for Lineker’s recent activity on social media. She was deemed incompatible with the impartiality requirements required of employees and collaborators.

The former Everton, Tottenham and Barcelona player had compared the British government’s immigration measures to those of Nazi Germany. A cruel policy, not very different from those of Germany in the 1930s against the weakest populations. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plan envisaged the forced deportation of irregular migrants to Rwanda. According to the BBC, the commentator should avoid taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.

The suspension goes on until an agreement is found on the use of social media according to the broadcaster’s internal standards. In short, Lineker should backtrack, which is very difficult since the issue has now become national and the former striker has continued to defend his positions by receiving the solidarity of a part of the country but has also received various criticisms. Many point to his privileged status due to the salary of 1.5 million pounds he receives.

March 10, 2023 (change March 10, 2023 | 19:48)

See also  Anhui teenager Hu Kai wins the men's 10-meter air pistol champion in the National Games

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Bochum lesson for the relegation battle

Football, Bundesliga: Big points for Bochum in Cologne

Football: disqualification confirmed, Mourinho repeats the ‘handcuffs’ gesture...

Fantastic 12-game winning streak completes a major reversal...

Women’s Bundesliga, 13th matchday: Convincing Bayern victory against...

Gary Lineker: BBC draws conclusions after Nazi comparison

Former F1 champion Jenson Button ready for ‘challenge’...

Jones 31 points, 12 assists, 5 steals, Jiang...

Bundesliga in the live ticker | Football currently...

Who was Maria Rosenthal? Discover the story of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy