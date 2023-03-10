Of Sports editorial team

The English commentator will no longer host the famous Match of day programme. He had called the provisions of the British executive on immigration Nazis

Storm in England after the BBC’s decision to suspend Gary Lineker, the former national team centre-forward, now a famous and appreciated football commentator. He is leaving the lead of the popular Match of the Day program, this was communicated by the public broadcaster who motivated the decision for Lineker’s recent activity on social media. She was deemed incompatible with the impartiality requirements required of employees and collaborators.

The former Everton, Tottenham and Barcelona player had compared the British government’s immigration measures to those of Nazi Germany. A cruel policy, not very different from those of Germany in the 1930s against the weakest populations. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plan envisaged the forced deportation of irregular migrants to Rwanda. According to the BBC, the commentator should avoid taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.