Tuesday’s duel was exciting, and everything was decided by the third set. Magda Linette (21st WTA), seeded in the tournament with “1”, was in a very difficult situation, because she lost to the Russian Varvara Grachowa (88th WTA) already 3:5. A moment later, she was leading 40:0 on the rival’s service and had three chances to break. All she had wasted, which could have broken her. Nothing could be more wrong, because a moment later she played two great winning balls, broke the Russian and returned to the game. But only for a moment, because in the tenth game she played poorly again, made a few simple mistakes and lost the match.

They had to wait a long time for the game

Both players had to wait over two hours for the match to start. They were originally supposed to play at 19, after the fight: Harriet Dart (Great Britain, WTA 110th) – Erika Andreeva (Russia, WTA 135th). However, this match was prolonged and lasted as long as three hours, 34 minutes, and the Russian won 7:6 (7:4), 3:6, 7:6 (7:3).

Magda Linette started Tuesday’s duel perfectly and nothing foreshadowed the subsequent disaster. After only eleven minutes, she was leading with the Russian Varvara Grachowa 3:0. In two of her service games, she had as many as four aces, lost only a point and had 86 percent. the effectiveness of points won after the first serve (6/7).

Linette broke the Russian after a long game, winning it by margin. The Polish woman impressed with her patience in the game. She calmly pierced the ball from behind the end line and waited for Player’s mistakes. This one was often wrong, she made a lot of mistakes from the forehand or backhand.

However, nothing lasts forever. When Graczowa found the rhythm, efficiency, she played a lot of winners and it immediately gave her an effect – as many as six won games in a row! The more that Linette did not change anything in her game, she was still too passive, she also lost the effectiveness from the first serve. It was the Russian who took the initiative much more often and her tennis could be liked more.

The revival of the Polish woman in the second set

– The Polish woman must quickly change something in her game to turn the tide of the match – said Canal+Sport commentators. In the second set, Linette was mostly fighting with herself the whole time. However, she was able to play better and quickly took the lead 2-0 again. The Polish player was not limited to the defense anymore, she was able to take the initiative, sometimes even go to the net. In the ninth game, the Polish woman did not use the set ball. A moment later, she played great on her serve and won the game to zero, and the set 6:4. And then there was the third set, which we wrote about above.

Linette had fewer winners (16-27) and fewer unforced errors (26-34) in this match.

– What Hurkacz succeeded in Dubai, Linette failed in Austin. It was not a good match of the Polish woman, and let’s be honest, it was a poor performance. It’s a pity – Adam Romer, editor-in-chief of Tenisklub, wrote on Twitter.

What a Hurkacz match. He was leading 5-3 and then the shock. Thriller in the third set

In the 1/8 finals, Player will face her compatriot, Anna Blinkowa (72nd WTA).